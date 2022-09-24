Ireland player ratings against Scotland: Molumby and Collins impress

Gavin Bazunu 7

Looked assured again, made a smart save from Fraser in the second half. Played well in distribution, with some very good long passes. Couldn’t do anything about the goals.

Nathan Collins 8

What a player Ireland have here, another towering performance. His aggressive defending joining the midfield in the press is invaluable, while his dashing runs into midfield were impressive again. Made several good blocks and headers.

John Egan 7

An excellent first half by the Sheffield United defender, strong in defence like Collins and made several blocks. His finish for the goal was outstanding. In the second half, he could have been positioned slightly better for Hendry’s goal and his apparent push on Browne did not help in the penalty incident.

The captain fires the Republic of Ireland in front against Scotland! 🇮🇪



A great finish from John Egan and Stephen Kenny's men lead at Hampden Park 💥#SCOROI | @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/eVFYumYIiI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2022

Dara O’Shea 7

Will be happy to have taken his chance in defence and given an accomplished performance and has put himself in contention to start in the future amid competition with Shane Duffy and Andrew Omobamidele.

Matt Doherty 5

Sluggish and looked short of fitness given his lack of gametime for Tottenham. Made a few clumsy tackles and Scotland saw an opening on his side. Poor for the Hendry goal, a halfhearted attempt to stop Christie. Made one brilliant defensive header at the back post, but not enough to make up for an erratic display.

James McClean 6

Honest as usual for McClean, who seems a far better option in the wing back position than he had been for many years as winger for Ireland. Put in some good crosses, including a good corner for the goal which eventually led to Egan scoring.

Josh Cullen 6

He helped Ireland stay in control of Scotland in a very good first half display, his ability to demand the ball and distribute quickly a big plus. At the end of that half he was lucky to avoid a red card after two quick-fire fouls. In the second half he faded a bit as Scotland pressed on for the winner.

Jayson Molumby 8

Relentless running by Molumby, who won RTE’s man of the match award. One typically good press and interception led to a chance for Doherty and he is a menace in the middle, always up for the battle.

Jason Knight 6

Ran and pressed hard like Molumby but a bit sloppy in possession and went missing for stretches of the game against albeit tough opposition. Would like to see more from him on the ball, even if the off-the-ball stuff was good.

Michael Obafemi 6

More sluggish than against Scotland in June, another player with a lack of club matches under his belt and it showed. He was still Ireland’s most impressive attacker with some good holdup play in the first half and did everything that was needed for the counter attack in the second half that put the ball on a plate for Parrott.

It's end to end now! 😱



An absolutely golden opportunity for Troy Parrott to restore the Republic of Ireland's lead, but he couldn't take it 😬#SCOROI pic.twitter.com/nQIpkUfjvt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2022

Troy Parrott 4

A night that Parrott will not remember in a hurry. In the team to score goals and he will rue the miss that would have put Ireland ahead again in the second half when on one-on-one. Made some sloppy touches. Had done great for a disallowed goal in the first half but ultimately it was clearly offside. Still only 20 years old, he will learn a lot from the experience.

Substitutions:

Chiedozie Ogbene 7

Lively appearance from the bench. Made a number of good runs, nearly scored from a Gordon mistake and won a dangerous free-kick. Will be in contention to start the next game against Armenia.

Séamus Coleman 6

Immediately made a lovely pass to McClean and got into the box a few times when Ireland were chasing a goal.

Alan Browne 5

Referee judged him to have handled the ball to concede the penalty. Seemed to have been pushed by Egan but an unusual way to jump at the ball in the penalty area.

Callum Robinson 6

Didn’t really get the service to have a good chance after coming on.

Robbie Brady 6

On for less than 10 minutes. Got yellow carded for a cynical foul.