Lowry and Stockdale star as Ulster battle past the Dragons

Dragons 22 Ulster 26

A meaningless game in terms of the already settled finalists from Conference A, at least this hard fought win for a much-changed Ulster saw Jacob Stockdale rise to the occasion, when a mesmerising run out of his 22 carved the Dragons open to create Ulster’s opening score.

It also saw Ulster rack up a bonus-point win, precisely what they had needed to do more of prior to Leinster beating them to the tape in making Pro14 final, at an empty Principality Stadium and produced a man of the match performance from Michael Lowry who was at outhalf for this game.

Stewart Moore scored twice - either side of half-time - while John Andrew bagged his sixth of the season after being yellow carded.

The Dragons - still with European ambitions for next season - battled hard, scoring three tries and finishing the game strongly to earn themselves what could be a key losing bonus point against an Ulster side reduced to 14-men for the second time through Nick Timoney’s late yellow card.

Though the Dragons had more of the territory and possession in the opening half all they had to show for it was a 34th minute Sam Davies penalty.

Prior to that Ulster had managed to construct a 14-0 lead thanks to Stockdale’s mazy run putting Alby Mathewson in after 13 minutes and then a beautifully weighted offload from Ireland squad member Stuart McCloskey saw Stewart Moore trot over.

Lowry - playing 10 as Stockdale was at fullback - converted both.

John Andrew scores a try for Ulster at the Principality Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Hiscott/Inpho

The Dragons, though, mauled over Ulster’s line on three occasions as they finished the half strongly but were held up each time though the visitors had John Andrew yellow carded with the clock in red.

A scrappy enough second-half saw Ulster push on when Andrew got over in the 50th minute just after returning from his card though Lowry missed the extras.

Ollie Griffiths finally got the ball down over the line for the home team but then Moore intercepted from long range for Ulster’s bonus point score which Lowry did convert.

But the Welsh region had more to come with Rio Dyer and then Jonah Holmes scoring against 14-man Ulster to claim a point.

Scorers: Dragons - Cons: S Davies, Lewis Pens: S Davies 1 Ulster Tries: Mathewson, Andrew, Moore 2 Cons: Lowry 3

Ulster: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; M Lowry, A Mathewson; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, R Kan; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; D McCann, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: B Roberts for McCann 41-49 mins and for Andrew 55 mins, E McIlroy for Gilroy 47 mins, G Milasinovich for Kane 53 mins, , Matty Rea for McCann 57 mins, C Izuchukwu for Treadwell and D Shanahan for Mathewson both 63 mins, C Reid for O’Sullivan 66 mins, I Madigan for Lowry 74 mins. Yellow cards: J Andrew 42 mins, N Timoney 71 mins.

Dragons: J Lewis; J Holmes, A Owen, J Roberts, R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams (capt); B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother; J Davies, J Maksymiw; H Keddie, B Fry, O Griffiths. Replacements: N Tompkins for for Owen, M Screech for Maksymiw and D Baker for Fry all 53 mins, B Carter for Keddie 54 mins, J Reynolds for Harris 59 mins, G Bertranou for Williams 60 mins, A Jarvis for Fairbrother 66 mins, R Lawrence for Baker 75 mins. Yellow cards: H Keddie 43 mins.

Referee: A Jones (WRU).