Robbie Henshaw to miss the rest of the Six Nations

The legacy of Ireland’s 56-19 victory over Italy at the Aviva stadium on Saturday has exacted a heavy tariff from an injury perspective after it was confirmed on Monday that Robbie Henshaw would miss the remainder of the Six Nations Championship, albeit with a silver lining that suggests Tadhg Furlong could be available for the game against Wales on Saturday week.

There was some speculation that the 24-year-old Henshaw might not play again this season after suffering what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder but a statement from the IRFU read: “Robbie Henshaw, who suffered a shoulder injury, has undergone a procedure this (Monday) morning on the injured shoulder and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Championship.

“Tadhg Furlong underwent a scan that revealed a minor hamstring injury but is expected to be fit for the Wales game. Jack Conan took a bang on his shoulder but is expected to be available for selection for Round 3.”

There is no further clarification on the nature of Henshaw’s surgery or a timeline for his return to the game other than he will miss the Six Nations games against Wales, Scotland and England and potentially the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on Sunday, April 1st.

It is the second serious injury suffered by the unfortunate Henshaw in the last nine months following the torn pectoral muscle that prematurely ended his Lions tour to New Zealand last summer. He sustained the damage in a 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes in June and was invalided out of the tour.

His form with Leinster and Ireland this season has been outstanding and his loss for the remainder of the tournament will be keenly felt. Henshaw had become something of a defensive lynchpin for Ireland after switching to the number 13 jersey in the absence of the injured Garry Ringrose initially against South Africa in November and then in the opening two matches of the Six Nations.

Ringrose (ankle) is slated to return to playing in the next fortnight but the Wales game on Saturday week will come too soon, while there is no return date pencilled in for Jared Payne, an absentee since last summer’s Lions tour.

The likelihood is that Chris Farrell, 24th man for Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches, will win his third cap against Wales, renewing a partnership with Bundee Aki that dates back to the victory over Argentina in November; coincidentally replacing an injured Henshaw. Farrell was very impressive for an hour against the Pumas before hobbling off with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for six weeks.

Keith Earls filled in at centre against the Italians following Henshaw’s departure but he’s been in sensational form on the wing and Farrell seems the natural fit.

Furlong pulled up in the act of chasing Italian centre Tommaso Boni after just three minutes of Saturday’s game and was replaced by Andrew Porter, his 22-year-old provincial team-mate. If the hamstring injury proves to be more debilitating than has been indicated, then Porter’s excellent performance will give coach Joe Schmidt something to think about.

Munster duo John Ryan, who came on in the French game, and Stephen Archer, who has taken over as first choice tighthead prop in recent times at the province, Connacht’s Finlay Bealham and Michael Bent (Leinster) are players who have international Test match experience.

An Ireland squad will have an opposed training session against Noel McNamara’s Ireland under-20 side at Dubarry Park in Athlone on Thursday.