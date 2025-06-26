Lions v Western Force: Kick-off time, team news, where to watch and more

Dan Sheehan will captain the Lions against Western Force. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

What’s happening?

The British & Irish Lions play Australian club side Western Force in their second game of the 2025 tour.

Coming after the 28-24 defeat to Argentina in Dublin, Andy Farrell’s Lions will be looking for a marked improvement in their first game in preparation for their upcoming three Tests against the Wallabies.

Where and when?

The game will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth, on Saturday with kick-off at 11am Irish time (6pm local time).

How can I follow the action?

Viewers in Ireland can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage getting under way at 10am.

The Irish Times will also be running a live blog of the game, which will be followed by a match report, reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

Is there team news?

Yes, both teams were announced on Thursday morning.

LIONS: Elliot Daly (Saracens/England); Mack Hansen (Connacht/Ireland), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/Ireland), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), James Lowe (Leinster/Ireland); Finn Russell (Bath/Scotland), Tomos Williams (Gloucester/Wales); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh/Scotland), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Ireland, capt), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Ireland); Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Ireland); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Ireland), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/Ireland), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster/Ireland), Andrew Porter (Leinster/Ireland), Will Stuart (Bath/England), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), Jack Conan (Leinster/Ireland), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England).

Mack Hansen during a Lions training session in Perth on Wednesday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

WESTERN FORCE: Ben Donaldson; Mac Grealy, Matt Proctor, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Pietsch; Alex Harford, Nic White (capt); Tom Robertson, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Ollie Hoskins; Sam Carter, Darcy Swain; Will Harris, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Vaiolini Ekuasi.

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Marley Pearce, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Bayley Kuenzle.

Anything else I need to watch out for?

Debutant Dan

Leinster and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan is set for a special Lions debut, captaining the side for Saturday’s game while Maro Itoje sits this one out.

It’s a reiteration of Farrell’s belief in the 27-year-old, having previously picked him to captain Ireland against Wales in the Six Nations earlier this year when Caelan Doris was ruled out due to injury.

Joe McCarthy during a Lions training session on Wednesday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ireland watch

Eleven Ireland players are included in the matchday 23, eight of whom start.

There will be starting debuts for Sheehan, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Joe McCarthy, as well as Mack Hansen, who featured off the bench against the Pumas.

The two Tadhgs – Furlong and Beirne – also start, while Rónan Kelleher, Jack Conan and Andrew Porter are among the replacements.

Injured or otherwise

Leinster trio James Ryan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan miss out due to injury.

Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn was also unavailable for selection as he remains with his club Bordeaux Bègles ahead of their Top 14 final against Toulouse on Saturday.