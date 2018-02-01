Matthieu Jalibert’s rapid rise to bring debut against Ireland

It would be stretching things to say that the hopes of a nation rest on the relatively slim frame of Matthieu Jalibert, but his stunning rise from the French U-20 team last season is likely to see the 19-year-old wunderkind make his debut against Ireland on Saturday after just 15 senior appearances for Bordeaux Begles.

As one of only two outhalves in the French squad, the other being the 20-year-old from Toulon, Anthony Belleau, who has just six caps, Jalibert is sure to be named in Jacques Brunel’s first 23-man match day squad when it is announced today, and the expectation in the French media is that the latter will start.

Considering he hadn’t even started a Top 14 game at outhalf until last November, this is fairly remarkable. It was on November 4th that Brunel, then the Bordeaux coach, gave him his first start in the Top 14 away to Toulouse, having given him five outings at fullback (two off the bench) and a Challenge Cup game at ‘10’ away to Enisei.

Jalibert was utterly unfazed, landing seven out of nine and almost winning the game with his last kick, a 45-metre penalty which shaved the upright. It didn’t bother him – little seems to – and the following week he scored a try and kicked 12 points in a 33-23 win over Agen, retaining his place as Bordeaux’s number ‘10’ with a prolific run of form ever since.

By all accounts, he’s as cool as ice, so being called into the French squad has seemingly caused him little concern – judging by the way he spoke to the home media earlier this week.

“Even though I had already been to Marcoussis with the U-20 squad and I know Jacques [Brunel] and the players from Bordeaux-Begles it was a new experience for me. There was a little apprehension at the moment of coming to Marcoussis and to meet new players. However, those of us fresh to the squad were integrated well. It is a huge pride I feel, and I am very honoured to work with this group.”

That said, he did admit his rapid rise has been “a little hard to get a grasp of. This year is going really fast. Everything is happening to me at lightning speed. I am also taking a step back to try and assess what has happened, I know nothing is set in stone and it is up to me to carry on working so that it continues. I know that I have had an enormous opportunity to be here. It is for me to prove to Jacques and the coaching staff that they were correct in selecting me.”

Winless run

Jalibert could be entrusted to arrest a seven-game winless run, including a non-Test against New Zealand and culminating in a draw at home to Japan, but he counters: “I don’t have the impression at all that the pressure is on me, it is more like on the French team. Each match the demands are huge because it is the shop window of French rugby. That decreases with victories and the first match of the Six Nations will either launch us on an upward spiral or a downward one. It is for us to prepare as best we can.”

If Jalibert is selected to start, he says he is ready.

“If I am here it is imperative that I am ready. I try not to think about it too much. I am preparing for this match calmly and without placing too much pressure on myself. We will see if Jacques decides to put me in the match-day squad.”

Many in the French media, and ex-players, are fearful Jalibert might be exposed too soon, all the more so that Morgan Parra will not be there to assume ‘Le Petit General’ role adopted by French scrumhalves, although Jalibert appears to be astonishingly mature for his age. In any event, that debate doesn’t seem to bother him.

“My age has obviously been a topic of discussion but it is not for me to say if I am ready or not. The coach has decided to select me and it is for him to know whether I am ready or not. If I have the luck to play it is up to me to prove those who thought that were wrong.”

Aside from being a fine goal-kicker, Jalibert has the pace of a winger and can step off both feet at full tilt, witness five tries (four from outhalf) already in those 13 starts. Whereas Belleau regarded Jonny Wilkinson as his mentor at Toulon, Jalibert watches videos of his idol, Owen Farrell, on youtube.

“I hope to have the opportunity to play against him,” Jalibert says of Farrell. “After him there is obviously Beauden Barrett, but Owen is someone who I ardently follow. I analyse a lot of his videos. I adore watching him play because I find him super elegant. He is also really solid defensively. That is a real plus at international level.”

French outhalves adopting English ones as their role model? What is the world coming to?