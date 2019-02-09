Ireland pass Murrayfield test but what did we learn?

1. Ringrose-less Ireland lack creativity

It was a great win said Shane Jennings. ‘Jenno’ knows the value of realigning a team towards a positive frame of mind. But, on the evidence of Scotland, where is Ireland’s creativity going to come from, especially with Garry Ringrose sidelined? Ireland played so narrow that Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls largely tended other business. With Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell in the Irish centre it is deliberately set up with big players able to fulfil roles in which they are strong but limited. Ireland miss the spark of Ringrose’s quick feet to find space where it doesn’t exist and he actually managed to do that a few times against England. In Carbery there is a natural flare and go-forward instinct. But with those two players not involved, it was difficult to see against Scotland where Irish tries would come from aside from forcing mistakes or attacking set pieces platforms. What have we learned? Big Pharma, we need an antidote to the offensive deficit.

2. Is a slow build-up to the RWC what is needed?

This is just the second month of the year and Ireland are far from their peak. The question is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing. Joe Schmidt knows the value of bringing a team into competition with their coats shiny and their ears pricked. Has he thought through this World Cup year with a premium on getting it right in September and not February. The talk is always of how important the Six Nations is to Irish rugby because it is a cash cow for them and sustains the successful provinces. In the last World Cup under Schmidt the team fell flat against Argentina. It’s not the first time that has happened in a RWC with Ireland never reaching a semi-final. Is Schmidt as clever as we think he is and aligning this Irish team for the autumn, not the spring. What have we learned? Looking wan seven months out might just be the early stages of a healthy pregnancy.

3. Scots will pose a big threat in Japan

Scotland are on the brink of being a very good team. The glaring errors made against Ireland and last week against Italy in allowing the Conor O’Shea schooled side back into a match already won will colour their performances so far. But given Scotland are in Ireland’s RWC pool, they absolutely need to be regarded as a threat. If Gregor Townsend can tidy up certain areas of their play, cut down on their inaccuracy, stop handling errors, put them in a frame of mind where they give nothing away without extracting some pain from the opposition, they will be more dangerous. Seven bad passes and one of those to Murray for Ireland’s try, five rucks or mauls lost, three lineouts a few scrum penalties, 20 missed tackles, 18 turnovers. Finn Russell is an outstanding player and with Hogg, Seymour, a fitter Maitland, Sam Johnson and Blair Kinghorn cutting down on butchering their attacks, something very good could emerge. What have we learned? Beware the kilted warrior.

A fitter Sean Maitland could see Scotland pose a major threat in the World Cup. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

4. Rory Best is Ireland’s constant

Rory Best came out of the match midway through the second half, his traditional shift finished. In that the Irish captain has now played in 61 of the last 62 Six Nations matches for Ireland. At 36-years-old wringing 72 minutes out of that battered body is something the humble hooker has impressively done throughout his career. There are few players with such championship consistency and able to come back time after time. Best will be 37-years-old in August and by the time the World Cup comes around, he will, injury free, have accumulated around 120 Irish caps. All those years, all that wear and tear, all those collisions and 72 minutes against Scotland looks like a cracking piece of shift work. What have we learned? He’s a Remainer and a back stop.

5. Rob Kearney is invaluable

As rebounds go Rob Kearney’s was exceptional. Being dropped for Robbie Henshaw would have been a killer for the fullback, who might also have doubted how this year was going to unfold for him. But it was a poor match with lots of errors from both sides. Let’s put it this way: if the match was a face, only mothers could have loved it. In that, Kearney was a sweet thing. His sweeping role behind and his husbandry of the back field, that the wingers appeared more comfortable, his timing into the line, his general play was excellent. He’s not an attacking 15, but one to rely on, settle a team. Immeasurable value. Henshaw is a wonderful footballer and will make a fabulous fullback in time if that’s where he is heading from the centre. But what Kearney has said to Schmidt is ‘shame on you for doubting me.’ Schmidt, on the other hand is thinking about what a kick up the arse can do for player performance. Good psychology Joe. What have we learned? Schmidt smart, Kearney start.