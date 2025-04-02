Lions set to face Japan-based All Blacks in Anzac clash but Israel Folau’s hopes over

Australia's Israel Folau is tackled by George North of the Lions during the second Test of the 2013 tour at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The British & Irish Lions are set to face a number of former All Blacks with Rugby Australia’s chief executive, Phil Waugh, confident players based in Japan can be recruited for the Anzac fixture in July. Waugh also confirmed that players who have represented Australia and New Zealand but subsequently switched nationality will not be considered, ending Israel Folau’s hopes of appearing in another Lions series and ruling out former Ulster player Charles Piutau.

The Lions will lock horns with an invitational Australia and New Zealand side for the first time since 1989. When the fixture was announced in 2023, the then Australia head coach, Eddie Jones, turned his nose up, saying: “I don’t want to be involved with the Kiwis.” With the former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster leading the combined side, Waugh believes the fixture in Adelaide will have star appeal.

All Blacks involved in their summer fixtures against France will not be eligible but Waugh pointed to those playing in Japan, a list that includes Richie Mo’unga, Brodie Retallick, former captain Sam Cane and Aaron Smith, who all faced the Lions in 2017, as potential members of the New Zealand contingent.

“Ian Foster being announced as the coach is helpful because he has existing relationships with New Zealand players,” said Waugh. “We want to make that a real festival game. Big name players to maximise the exposure. If you think about all the Australians and New Zealanders in Japan, we’re pretty excited about filling out that team.”

READ MORE

Folau was a shining light for the Wallabies during the 2013 Lions series but was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 after homophobic posts on social media. He switched allegiances to Tonga, making his debut in 2022, and is now in Japan.

Folau recently expressed a desire to be considered for the Anzac match before Waugh shut down his potential return on the basis that he had played for Tonga. Folau has since reacted angrily, suggesting that he was indirectly encouraged to express an interest by Rugby Australia.

After an autumn revival under Joe Schmidt when the Wallabies beat England and Wales, hopes are high they will be competitive against the Lions. The former Leinster and Ireland head coach is set to leave his role after the series and while former England head coach Stuart Lancaster has been linked with the job, Waugh strongly suggested Rugby Australia would be turning elsewhere, with former Ireland forwards coach Les Kiss the clear favourite.

“We’ve been pretty disciplined about not talking about candidates,” said Waugh. “We want to make sure it’s the right cultural fit and the right capability. Our biggest focus is continuity and stability.

“We don’t want to have a complete reset and be starting again, given where we were in 2023 and where we are now. We want progression rather than disrupting things by starting again. It’s not just about the head coach, it’s about the management team and Super Rugby.” – Guardian