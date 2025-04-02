Paul O’Connell’s Ireland coaching team confirmed for summer Tests with Georgia and Portugal

Paul O'Connell will take charge of Ireland for the summer Tests away to Georgia and Portugal. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Paul O’Connell has been confirmed as Ireland interim head coach for this summer’s Test matches away to Georgia and Portugal in July, with his former Munster colleagues Denis Leamy and Mike Prendergast also part of the ticket, as well as Connacht scrum coach Colm Tucker.

O’Connell has been part of the Ireland coaching ticket since January 2021 when he was announced as forwards coach.

“I am honoured to accept the interim position of head coach for the forthcoming summer tour to Georgia and Portugal and it promises to be an important series of matches played against unfamiliar opponents in testing conditions,” said O’Connell.

“With a busy schedule of international rugby this summer, these two Tests will provide us with further opportunities to assess and develop the competition levels within the squad.

“I am excited to work with a coaching team who I know well individually and are hugely motivated to deliver success to Ireland and look forward to putting our plans in place over the coming weeks.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: “We’re delighted that Paul has accepted this role and believe that his elevation ensures continuity within the men’s coaching team. It will also mark an important step in his coaching career as we look ahead to an exciting summer schedule.

“He will be assisted by Denis, Mike and Cullie who have all been in Ireland camp at different points over the last number of months and their selections is another positive progression in their coaching careers and reasserts the IRFU’s commitment to developing a pathway for Irish coaches.”

Ireland summer tour

Saturday, July 5th: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, kick-off 9pm local time, 6pm Irish time.

Saturday, July 12th: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, kick-off time tbc.