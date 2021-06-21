Crowds of 3,000 and 6,000 will attend Ireland’s summer Tests

Crowds of 3,000 and 6,000 will be permitted at the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s forthcoming Vodafone Summer Series Tests against Japan on July 3rd and the USA on July 10th.

These figures represent 5.8 per cent and 12 per cent of the ground’s capacity as part of the Government’s outdoor pilot sporting event programme, in what will be the first time that any supporters will have attended the Aviva Stadium since Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Wales on February 8th last year.

The IRFU will allocate 300 tickets for the Japan game to frontline workers, while all clubs will be represented by club residents. For the USA game an allocation of circa 25 per cent of the reduced capacity will go to rugby clubs via their branch ticket office. All tickets are priced at €40 for both games.

As these are pilot events, the remaining tickets will be allocated, in reduced numbers, to players’ partners and family members, long term ticketholders and IRFU sponsors and media partners.

The pilot events offer the potential for an invaluable financial lifeline when Ireland host New Zealand, Argentina and one other country in the autumn.

Philip Browne, IRFU Chief Executive, commented: “Firstly I would like to thank the government for their approval of these two international rugby fixtures as pilot events. It has been a long time since the Ireland team have played in front of live albeit limited support, at the Aviva Stadium.

“These games are initial positive steps on the journey back to hopefully full stadia across the Island. The numbers are small, but I am sure spectators will make themselves heard in cheering on the team. We look to deliver two successful safe events, as our part in the government approved sporting and cultural pilots in the months ahead.

“We hope that this programme, if successful, will put us all in a strong position to welcome back larger numbers of fans to the Aviva Stadium in the Autumn when we will have three international rugby fixtures including games against New Zealand and Argentina.”

Both July games will be televised live on RTE (ROI) and Channel 4(NI).