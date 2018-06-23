Australia 16 Ireland 20 - Irish player ratings

Rob Kearney

Brave and dependable. Contested high balls well. Appeared a little hesitant getting across for the Koroibete try. Rating: 5

Keith Earls

Had a quiet game on the wing. Didn’t get too much offensive ball but tackled back when he had to. Workmanlike more than inspiring. Rating 5

Robbie Henshaw

Worked tirelessly with Bundee Aki to largely close the holes in the centre of the park that Kurtly Beale had previously exploited. Gave away a high tackle penalty but strong in defence. Rating: 7

Bundee Aki

Tackle count in defence was huge (10) and his eight carries in heavy traffic were invaluable. Played to his physical battering ram strengths. Rating: 8

Jacob Stockdale

The defensive frailty is still there but always dangerous going forward, Stockdale has the ability to beat the first man and is a constant threat with ball in hand. Rating: 7

Bundee Aki got through a mountain of work in defence and attack. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Johnny Sexton

A combination of mistakes and magic from the Ireland outhalf. Ultimately he turned the game Ireland’s way with a pressure kick at the end. That’s Sexton. Rating: 7

Conor Murray

All round play and boxing kicking again a feature. As much a playmaker as Sexton. Maybe would have wanted to exert more influence. Rating: 6

Jack McGrath

Great lift for Jordi Murphy leading to CJ Stander’s try and excellent work disrupting the Australian maul. A good shift from the loosehead. Rating: 7

Niall Scannell

Was penalised at the first lineout and then missed his target with his second throw but worked hard and made his tackle count in a ferociously competitive breakdown. Rating: 6

Tadhg Furlong

Strong carrying in the early phases and some monster cleanouts, which have become yet another trademark. His physicality and mobility were hugely influential. Rating: 8

Devin Toner

Directed the Irish maul and should have had a penalty try half way through. Again his ball carrying and tackling were strong. Rating: 7

Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong celebrate CJ Stander’s try. Photograph: Reueters

James Ryan

Again always in the thick of it and blessed with a great engine. A fumbled ball with Bundee Aki aside, his tackling and carries in heavy traffic were eye catching. Rating: 7

CJ Stander

Brought energy and committed tackling. Took his try well using his natural aggression . Lots of carries and tackles in his hectic shift. Rating: 7

Peter O’Mahony

Lasted 30 minutes before Folau helped upend him in the air. Was in for a heck of a match with Hooper, who also departed injured. Rating: 6

Jack Conan

Because of the physical nature of the match he was busy doing the basics of fringe tackling and carries. But he did that well. Rating: 6

Replacements

Jordi Murphy took his lineout and controlled well for Stander’s try and his work rate was high. Rob Herring, Cian Healy, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne all came in but the pick of them was Jordan Larmour, a real threat. Rating: 7

Coach

It was a flawed Irish performance but one thing Schmidt has instilled is character and self belief. That’s what won the match for Ireland. He gets credit for that. Rating: 7