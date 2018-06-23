Australia 16 Ireland 20 - Irish player ratings
Tadhg Furlong the pick of the bunch as Ireland seal famous win
Tadhg Furlong of Ireland makes a break during the win in Sydney. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Brave and dependable. Contested high balls well. Appeared a little hesitant getting across for the Koroibete try. Rating: 5
Had a quiet game on the wing. Didn’t get too much offensive ball but tackled back when he had to. Workmanlike more than inspiring. Rating 5
Worked tirelessly with Bundee Aki to largely close the holes in the centre of the park that Kurtly Beale had previously exploited. Gave away a high tackle penalty but strong in defence. Rating: 7
Bundee Aki
Tackle count in defence was huge (10) and his eight carries in heavy traffic were invaluable. Played to his physical battering ram strengths. Rating: 8
The defensive frailty is still there but always dangerous going forward, Stockdale has the ability to beat the first man and is a constant threat with ball in hand. Rating: 7
A combination of mistakes and magic from the Ireland outhalf. Ultimately he turned the game Ireland’s way with a pressure kick at the end. That’s Sexton. Rating: 7
All round play and boxing kicking again a feature. As much a playmaker as Sexton. Maybe would have wanted to exert more influence. Rating: 6
Jack McGrath
Great lift for Jordi Murphy leading to CJ Stander’s try and excellent work disrupting the Australian maul. A good shift from the loosehead. Rating: 7
Was penalised at the first lineout and then missed his target with his second throw but worked hard and made his tackle count in a ferociously competitive breakdown. Rating: 6
Tadhg Furlong
Strong carrying in the early phases and some monster cleanouts, which have become yet another trademark. His physicality and mobility were hugely influential. Rating: 8
Devin Toner
Directed the Irish maul and should have had a penalty try half way through. Again his ball carrying and tackling were strong. Rating: 7
James Ryan
Again always in the thick of it and blessed with a great engine. A fumbled ball with Bundee Aki aside, his tackling and carries in heavy traffic were eye catching. Rating: 7
CJ Stander
Brought energy and committed tackling. Took his try well using his natural aggression . Lots of carries and tackles in his hectic shift. Rating: 7
Peter O’Mahony
Lasted 30 minutes before Folau helped upend him in the air. Was in for a heck of a match with Hooper, who also departed injured. Rating: 6
Because of the physical nature of the match he was busy doing the basics of fringe tackling and carries. But he did that well. Rating: 6
Replacements
Jordi Murphy took his lineout and controlled well for Stander’s try and his work rate was high. Rob Herring, Cian Healy, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne all came in but the pick of them was Jordan Larmour, a real threat. Rating: 7
Coach
It was a flawed Irish performance but one thing Schmidt has instilled is character and self belief. That’s what won the match for Ireland. He gets credit for that. Rating: 7