Ali Miller returns to Ireland side for trip to Scotland

Winger Ali Miller returns to an Ireland team in need of a win to maintain confidence levels away to Scotland at Scotstoun in Glasgow on Friday night (7.35pm).

Since taking over last season Ireland coach Adam Griggs has delivered just two victories in eight Test matches.

“We want to be a team that’s hard to beat,” said Griggs following the 51-7 defeat to England at Donnybrook last Friday.

“Obviously the scoreline was a bit unflattering to us, but you can definitely know that England were in a Test match.

“Our set piece was solid throughout and we were able to challenge them at times during the game.

“We need to build on those positives now . . . Scotland will bring new challenges and we know they are also hurting from a loss last weekend [28-7 to Italy]. We need to weather the initial pressure and stay focused on our game and what we can bring, which I know the team are looking forward to.”

Other changes see Emma Hooban at hooker, so Leah Lyons moves to tighthead prop and Richmond’s Anna Caplice starts at blindside wing forward.

IRELAND (v Scotland, Friday, Scotstoun, Glasgow, 7.35pm, Live on RTÉ): Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby); Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins); Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht); Anna Caplice (Richmond), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster, capt).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (UL Bohemian/Munster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster).