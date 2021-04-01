Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton to captain Leinster against Toulon

Champions Cup last-16: Leinster v Toulon

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Friday. Venue: RDS. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin from 5pm. On TV: Live on BT Sport.

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster on Friday evening when they take on Toulon in the Champions Cup last-16 while James Lowe also returns to the team.

Sexton came on during last week’s Pro14 final win over Munster but was withdrawn for a HIA after just five minutes on the pitch. However, he has passed the protocols and will line up at the RDS while Ross Byrne, who had earlier gone off injured in the win over Munster, takes his place on the bench.

Elsewhere, Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with Jordan Larmour again on the right win and Lowe coming in on the left for his 50th Leinster cap.

Robbie Henshaw partners Rory O’Loughlin in the centre as was the case against Munster while Luke McGrath is at scrumhalf

In the pack, there is one change in the front row with Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher joined by Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row, Devin Toner is joined by Ryan Baird who starts for the second time in Europe.

Finally, in the back row, it’s the same trio that started against Munster with Rhys Ruddock at blindside, Josh van der Flier at openside and last week’s Player of the Match Jack Conan at number eight.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (C), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Ryan Baird; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney.

Toulon: Gervais Cordin; Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Rudi Wulf, Julien Heriteau, Gabin Villière; Duncan Paia’aua, Baptiste Serin (C); Jean Baptiste Gros, Christopher Tolofua, Beka Gigashvili; Eben Etzebeth, Romain Taofifenua; Swan Rebbadj, Charles Ollivon, Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: Bastien Soury, Sébastien Taofifenua, Emerick Setiano, Raphael Lakafia, Julien Ory, Frederick du Plessis, Anthony Meric, Simon Moretti.