Rynhardt Elstadt to miss Toulouse’s Champions Cup clash with Munster

Toulouse’s lengthy injury list in advance of their last 16 Heineken Champions Cup tie against Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) has been compounded by the loss of their South Africa backrower Rynhardt Elstadt due to new Irish Government travel restrictions concerning people who have been in South Africa.

Toulouse recently gave the twice capped Elstadt permission to return to South Africa in order to complete his pilot’s exams on the proviso that he self-isolated for a week.

This meant he missed last Saturday’s Top 14 defeat at home by Montpellier but despite completing all his PCR tests and resuming training, the 31-year-old will not be allowed to travel with the rest of the Toulouse squad, as while he was in his homeland the Irish Government imposed a period of 14 days between when a person left South Africa and entry into Ireland.

Despite entreaties from the club via the French government, no exemption was made for Elstadt.

Although their French international quartet of Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand are all expected to return, Toulouse have been particularly hard hit by injuries to their threequarter line.

Thomas Ramos, Sofiane Guitoune, Lucas Tauzin, Juan Cruz Mallia, Pierre Fouyssac and Arthur Bonneval all ruled out, while Yoann Huget (tendon) and Pita Ahki (tendon) are also doubts.