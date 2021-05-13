Caelan Doris starts in strong Leinster team for clash with Ulster

Rainbow Cup: Leinster v Ulster

Kick-off: 8.15, Friday. Venue: RDs. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Caelan Doris and Jimmy O’Brien are back from injuries to start for Leinster against Ulster at the RDS on Friday night.

O’Brien will wear the number 15 jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the centre partnership, while Luke McGrath captains the side at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne again outside him in the 10 jersey.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the frontrow, with Ryan Baird and James Ryan in the secondrow behind them.

In the backrow, Josh Murphy and Josh van der Flier are on the flanks with Doris named at number eight.

For Ulster, Jacob Stockdale retains his place at fullback, and will be joined by Craig Gilroy on the left wing and Robert Baloucoune on the right. James Hume will come in to form the midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey, while Billy Burns and David Shanahan will take up the starting halfback berths.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all come into the starting frontrow, and Sam Carter will join Iain Henderson in the secondrow. Matty Rea is named at blindside, with Sean Reidy given the nod at openside, and Nick Timoney will complete the base of the pack at Number 8. In all, Ulster make 12 changes to the team that lost to Munster last time out.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (Capt); Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Josh Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Jack Conan, Cormac Foley, Rory O’Loughlin, Tommy O’Brien.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Billy Burns, David Shanahan; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (Capt); Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).