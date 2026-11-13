Delegataes at the Fine Gael ardfheis in Cork last weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

There has been considerable reaction to the assertion by Tánaiste and leader of the Fine Gael party Simon Harris at his party’s ardfheis last weekend, that “the dole is a safety net, not a way of life”. He promised penalties for those who do not engage with potential routes out of unemployment. His comments coincided with a report on the renewal of his party that suggests it needs a “clear and shared understanding of why it exists”. That is a question that has often troubled the party, as seen in the following history of Fine Gael and its predecessor party Cumann na nGaedheal in 25 identity statements.

1. “I would not be party to taking action against a body of men who were responsible very largely for the birth of Free State and for its life since.” (Minister for industry and commerce Joe McGrath, resigning from Cumann na nGaedheal in sympathy with Irish army officers threatening mutiny, March 1924)

2. “One of the most serious defects of the Irish character is this tendency to dependence of one kind or another ... the number of people who lead a parasitic existence.” (Cumann na nGaedheal minister for local government Séamus Burke, June 1924)

3. “This situation will tend more surely and more speedily towards bringing about the ultimate political unity of the two sections of the country.” (Cumann na nGaedheal leader William T Cosgrave on the confirmation of the Border between North and South, December 1925)

4. “Hitler had done more in Germany than any other leader in the world had done for his country.” (Eoin O’Duffy, president of Fine Gael, September 1934)

5. “It may be the policy of this government to stand neutral, but I am not neutral.” (Fine Gael deputy leader James Dillon, February 1941)

6. “Ireland’s political liberties ... are firmly bound up with our membership of the British Commonwealth.” (Richard Mulcahy TD, February 1946)

7. “I am an Irishman second; I am a Catholic first.” (Taoiseach John A Costello, April 1951)

8. “Most people in public life will state their acceptance of the teachings contained in the papal encyclicals ... these principles may be used as an excuse for inaction.” (Fine Gael announcing its “just society” proposals, May 1964)

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9. “Soft-headed liberals are always talking about repression ... not for the first time has this party stood between the people of this country and anarchy”. (Fine Gael leader Liam Cosgrave, May 1970)

10. “It is popular in Europe to talk of sex, divorce and drugs. These things are foreign in Ireland, and to Ireland, and we want them kept foreign.” (Oliver J Flanagan TD, March 1971)

11. “The government will never accept an acceptable level of violence.” (Minister for defence Paddy Donegan, September 1976)

12. “Some of them aren’t even Irish ... some of these are blow-ins. Now as far as we’re concerned, they can blow out or blow up.” (Liam Cosgrave on political commentators, May 1977)

13. “The State is lying, panting, exhausted by her own weight and being rent by a farrow of exhausted piglets.” (John Kelly TD on the need to cut public expenditure, August 1981)

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14. “If I was a northern Protestant today, I can’t see how I would aspire to getting involved in a state which is itself sectarian.” (Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald, September 1981)

15. “What man wants to have anything to do with a girl who had been used and abused by any man that comes along with condoms?” (Alice Glenn TD, November 1984)

16. “To legislate solely as a Roman Catholic for Roman Catholics would amount to political bigotry.” (Austin Deasy TD, November 1985)

17. “Fine Gael is choking on an overdose of the liberal agenda.” (Jim Mitchell TD, May 1994)

18. “The government must go about its work ... as transparently as if it were working behind a pane of glass.” (New Fine Gael taoiseach John Bruton, December 1994)

19. “Let me assure you of this. What you have heard is the truth – plain but not simple.” (Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry’s resignation statement, December 1996)

20. “I am sick of answering questions about the f**king peace process ... my job is to run the country.” (John Bruton, April 1995)

21. “True freedom only exists when economic and social conditions permit the full development of the human personality.” (Taoiseach Enda Kenny, July 2012)

22. “A stronger society that is inclusive, tolerant and reaches out to everyone” (Minister Simon Coveney on his ambitions for Fine Gael, May 2017)

23. “A party for people who get up early in the morning.” (Minister Leo Varadkar on the same issue, May 2017)

24. “You will never again be left behind by an Irish government.” (Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing nationalists in Northern Ireland, December 2017)

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25. “Quite frankly I don’t believe it’s where our focus and priority should be.” (Simon Harris on Irish unity, April 2024)