Rugby

Leinster’s Jack Conan back in training ahead of Ospreys clash

Paddy McCarthy and Alex Usanov have also been integrated into training, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour fully fit

Leinster's Jack Conan. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Leinster's Jack Conan. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Mon May 11 2026 - 14:321 MIN READ

Jack Conan, Paddy McCarthy and Alex Usanov will integrate back into Leinster training this week, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour available for selection for Saturday’s URC clash with Ospreys at the Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.30pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Conan hobbled off with a knee injury after Leinster’s 29-25 win over Toulon in the Champions Cup semi-final, so it is positive news that the Irish international is returning to fitness ahead of the final against Bordeaux Bègles in Bilbao in two weeks.

Brian Deeny and Joshua Kenny will be further assessed ahead of the Ospreys game for their availability after picking up injuries last week.

Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe continue to integrate into training, while Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw are following graduated return to play protocols after a head injury and a decision on their availability will be made later in the week.

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Will Connors has been ruled out of the game through injury. There are no further updates on Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, RG Snyman and Charlie Tector.

Leinster are third in the URC table after 17 games, with qualification for the knockout stage guaranteed ahead of the final game.

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