Connacht make nine changes for interpro showdown with Munster

Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht side for the game against Munster in Galway. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Stuart Lancaster has made nine changes to the Connacht starting line-up for Saturday’s URC interpro derby Munster at a sold-out Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports).

A fortnight on from seeing their six-game winning run in the URC come to an end with a 33-21 loss against the Lions at Ellis Park, Lancaster was always likely to juggle his resources for what looks a must win, final home of the season game in front of a 12,000-plus crowd.

Entering the last two rounds of the regular season, Connacht sit ninth on 44 points, three outside the top eight and seven behind Munster in fifth place. Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane are restored at halfback, while Bundee Aki and Shayne Bolton are recalled at centre and left wing.

Harry West reverts to outside centre, with Shane Jennings shifting from the left to the right wing.

Up front, Billy Bohan is promoted from the bench and Sam Illo is reinstated, while Darragh Murray and Josh Murphy return in the secondrow and Sean Jansen is restored at number eight. Cian Prendergast again captains the side.

Eoin de Buitléar and Finlay Bealham return to the squad on the bench, where Jack Carty is also named in what will be his final appearance at the Dexcom Stadium before retirement. The departing players will be presented to the fans in a short ceremony after the full-time whistle.

“The importance of this game is not lost on us,” said Lancaster. “We’ve put ourselves back in the hunt for a playoff spot, and now we need to make sure we bring it to the final day and give ourselves a fighting chance.

“With a sold-out crowd I know our supporters will get behind us and the players are really excited about playing in front of them again. Interpro games always mean a lot and this one is no exception.”

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo; Darragh Murray, Josh Murphy; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Peter Dooley, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Jack Carty, Seán Naughton.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Alex Nankivell, Dan Kelly, Andrew Smith; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey (capt); Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Josh Wycherley, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, Alex Kendellen.

Leo Cullen has retained just three of the starting XV for last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulon in Leinster’s side to face the Lions in their URC clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm, live on Premier Sports).

As was the case for their win away to Ulster a week after their Champions Cup quarter-final victory, James Ryan again assumes the captaincy as one of the trio of starters retained, the others being Reiko Ioane, who moves from wing to outside centre, and tighthead Thomas Clarkson.

Ciarán Frawley comes into the side at fullback, with Joshua Kenny and Jimmy O’Brien also restored in a new back three. Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast and Jamie Osborne are all promoted from the bench. Osborne came on after 14 minutes to replace Robbie Henshaw in the win over Toulon.

In the pack, Ed Byrne and John McKee come into the frontrow, as does Brian Deeny in the secondrow, while another trio of forwards who were not involved against Toulon form a new backrow, namely Max Deegan, Will Connors and James Culhane.

Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan are named among the replacements, as is Hugo Keenan, while Diarmuid Mangan, Fintan Gunne and Hugh Cooney all return to the matchday squad.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Joshua Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, John McKee, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, James Ryan (capt); Max Deegan, Will Connors, James Culhane.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani, Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Hugh Cooney, Hugo Keenan.