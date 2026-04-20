Rugby

Edwin Edogbo extends Munster contract until at least 2027

The 23-year-old Ireland international has scored seven tries in 29 appearances for province

Munster's Edwin Edogbo. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho
Munster's Edwin Edogbo. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho
Mon Apr 20 2026 - 16:171 MIN READ

Munster Rugby have confirmed a contract extension for Edwin Edogbo to keep him at province until at least 2027.

The 23-year-old Ireland international has scored seven tries in 29 appearances for Munster to date and made his Ireland debut against Italy in this year’s Six Nations.

Edogbo has made 14 appearances for Munster so far this campaign, including his Champions Cup debut against Bath.

He came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates and UCC and became the first player from Cobh to enter the Munster Rugby Academy in 2021.

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Tying down the talented lock is some positive news for the province, which announced last month a voluntary redundancy plan was being outlined due to mounting financial pressures.

Munster have also had a disappointing campaign on the pitch so far, as they were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the group phase before losing in the Challenge Cup to Exeter.

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