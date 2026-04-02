Tadhg Beirne returns for Munster’s Challenge Cup knockout meeting with Exeter

Munster captain Tadhg Beirne will return to action for the province’s Challenge Cup Round of 16 game away to Exeter on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

The Ireland secondrow was rested for the two-match URC trip to South Africa following the Six Nations but will start alongside Edwin Edogbo, who had a try-scoring appearance off the bench in last weekend’s game against the Bulls.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to the side defeated 34-31 in Pretoria last Saturday, including a new-look frontrow of Jeremy Loughman, Lee Barron and John Ryan.

Alex Nankivell, set to make his 50th appearance for Munster, is the only pack player retained, joined in the backrow by Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley continue their halfback partnership following impressive outings against the Bulls, while Alex Nankivell has Tom Farrell for company in the centre.

Thaakir Abrahams and Diarmuid Kilgallen slot back in on the wings, with academy player Ben O’Connor holding on to his spot at fullback after scoring a try last time out.

Former New Zealand under-20 and academy scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan is in line for his Munster debut covering the backs alongside Seán O’Brien.

Michael Milne and Michael Ala’alatoa drop to the bench from last weekend, Niall Scannell offering further frontrow reinforcement, while Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn and John Hodnett cover the rest of the pack.

MUNSTER (v Exeter): Ben O’Connor; Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, John Hodnett.