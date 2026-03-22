AIL round-up: Lansdowne take down Terenure to boost playoff hopes

Flanker Paul Wilson was among the Lansdowne try scorers in the win over Terenure. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Lansdowne took another significant step toward securing a top four spot in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League with an impressive 22-3 win away to Terenure. The victory leaves them third on 51 points, with Terenure fourth on 48, where they have been joined by Cork Constitution in a three-way tussle for the final two playoff places.

Lansdowne host the leaders Clontarf next Saturday after the champions secured a home semi-final with a 50-33 win away to Young Munster, which all but ended the Limerick side’s playoff hopes. Terenure will entertain Cork Con, before the latter host Lansdowne on the final day, with Terenure at home to UCD.

The die was cast when Lansdowne were rewarded for kicking an early scrum penalty to the corner when Bobby Sheehan powered over for his 10th try of the season. Chris Cosgrave landed the first of two penalty attempts before Lansdowne flanker Paul Wilson finished well in the corner.

Lansdowne’s superior set-piece and territorial game limited Terenure, once repelling an attack of 20-plus phases, to scraps, although Cosgrave was tackled just short before Cathal Eddy’s breakaway try with the game’s last play.

“A great day,” admitted Lansdowne coach Declan Fassbender. “Superb setting, the pitch is beautiful, really good rugby by Terenure. How they end up at 22-3 is probably unfair to them.

“The goal is to be at the party, understanding we will be hosted by someone if we can get there. We are delighted to have the chance.”

“A very physical game,” admitted his counterpart Paul Barr ahead of hosting his former club Con, whom he coached to two AIL titles. “Our defensive energy was top-class and our attacking energy was nowhere near the same, which is unusual.”

When Fionn Gibbins scored Young Munster’s fifth try in the 49th minute they led 33-24 but Clontarf responded with four unanswered tries. Dylan Donnellan took his tally for the campaign to 16, and 93 in the last five seasons.

St Mary’s are also assured of a semi-final place despite a 21-14 loss to Old Belvedere, thanks to second-half tries from Andre Ryan and Morgan Meredith.

Scrumhalf Adam Maher struck twice in four minutes ahead of the break, with Con pulling clear to beat Nenagh Ormond 42-19, with Seán French, Peter Hyland, George Good and Aidan Moynihan also scoring.

Old Wesley remain one point above Trinity at the top of Division 1B after recovering from a 35-21 deficit at UCC, prop Jamie Clark completing the 40-35 comeback with a 76th-minute try. Matty Lynch scored the first of Trinity’s six tries and converted five in a 40-25 win at Naas.

Garryowen moved up to fourth with an eye-catching 36-33 win away to Instonians, winger Thomas Ironside Wickham scoring the decisive 72nd-minute try.

Shannon moved above Dungannon into second in Division 2A with a 38-0 win over Banbridge, confirming their relegation. Wanderers are within three points after their 38-32 win in Dungannon and Galway Corinthians a further two adrift after a 28-5 win at Ballymena.

Sligo overtook Rainey in fourth in Division 2B after beating them 31-21 at home. In Division 2C Bective Rangers beat Bruff 57-40 to confirm their place in the semi-finals and Dolphin defeated Thomond, who are also in the playoffs, by 54-28 to move up to fourth.

In the Women’s Division, Railway Union ended UL Bohemian’s unbeaten 16-match run with a 46-19 result in a repeat of the last two finals, with wingers Rhiann Heery (three) and Sarah O’Donnell (two) scoring five of their eight tries.

Energia All-Ireland League results

Division 1A: Cork Constitution 42 Nenagh Ormond 19; Old Belvedere 21 St Mary’s College 14; Terenure College 3 Lansdowne 22; UCD 28 Ballynahinch 21; Young Munster 33 Clontarf 50.

Division 1B: Blackrock College 29 Queen’s University 21; City Of Armagh 25 Highfield 12; Naas 26 Dublin University 40; UCC 35 Old Wesley 40; Instonians 33 Garryowen 36.

Division 2A: Ballymena 5 Galway Corinthians 28; Banbridge 0 Shannon 38; Dungannon 32 Wanderers 38; Greystones 10 Old Crescent 13; MU Barnhall 35 Cashel 40.

Division 2B: Enniscorthy 52 Skerries; Galwegians 0 Clogher Valley 31; Navan 34 Malone 35; Sligo 31 Rainey 21; UL Bohemian 70 Buccaneers 22.

Division 2C: Ballyclare 27 Midleton 22; Bective Rangers 57 Bruff 40; Belfast Harlequins 29 Monkstown 21; Dolphin 54 Thomond 28; Malahide 36 Clonmel 42.

Women’s Division: Ballincollig 44 Ennis 15; Blackrock College 36 Old Belvedere 10; Railway Union 46 UL Bohemian 19; Tullow 12 Cooke 7; Wicklow 36 Galwegians 36.