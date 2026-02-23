Ireland’s hard-tackling Joe McCarthy showcases skill in the maul

Sometimes, early moments in a game can draw a line in the sand. When Luke Cowan-Dickie threw to Maro Itoje at an English lineout to set up a maul inside their own 22 in the sixth minute, Joe McCarthy muscled through the forwards in white, wrapped his hands around the ball and ripped it off the English hooker.

It led to Jack Crowley’s ninth-minute penalty and somehow you sensed Big Young Joe was in the mood. He knew England like to set up mauls regardless of their positioning on the pitch.

“The biggest thing we were thinking was that we just needed intent and getting through it and trying to mess it up, more than most weeks. So there was a lot of shout about that.”

And then he revealed something that would seem to prove that he really was born to play rugby.

“I bloody love mauls to be honest, they’re probably my favourite part of the game. So yeah, I was happy to get a steal early in that and I feel I can be quite effective ... in the maul.”

As to why this is his favourite part of the game, McCarthy said: “I love the feeling, it’s kind of like a wrestle or something, I think maybe even my Blackrock days, Séamus Toomey had us doing crazy-hard maul sessions and I think that’s ingrained that into me. So I love that area.”

England's Henry Pollock is tackled by Joe McCarthy. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

It also kick-started his best performance of the Six Nations so far.

“Yeah, it was nice when you get an early turnover at the start of the game because it gets you into it and I felt sharp and felt like I had good energy in the game.

“So yeah, I was happy enough. It’s never perfect, there’s a few bits to think back to where it can improve. But I’m happy, especially as the team was going so well with so many different turnovers. So that was great.”

McCarthy talked about the belief and energy which had been built up during the week and also how the side fed off support from the Irish fans.

“We heard the Fields of Athenry, it was ... like a home game for a bit of that. You want to make the people of Ireland feel really good and that’s definitely something we talk about a lot, the difference you can make to Irish people’s weeks and months and the belief it gives them looking at our team. It’s cool being able to do that.”

Although his brother Paddy was still recovering from his injury and didn’t make it to Twickenham, the rest of his family did.

“My brother Andrew, he’s delighted wearing his Ireland suit again, his good luck suit, and then my two parents. It’s super special seeing your family after a game; it’s so good how much joy it brings them. I love seeing them there.”