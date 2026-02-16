IRFU investigating Edwin Edogbo racist abuse

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is investigating “cowardly” racist abuse directed at Edwin Edogbo following his international debut.

Munster second row Edogbo was targeted on social media after coming on as a replacement in Saturday’s 20-13 Six Nations victory over Italy in Dublin.

The 23-year-old was born and raised in Cobh, Co Cork to Nigerian parents.

Posts on the IRFU’s X and Instagram accounts celebrating Edogbo’s first cap attracted a number of racist comments.

In a statement, an IRFU spokesperson said: “We’re aware of some targeted abuse online in recent days and continue to work with Signify (a data technology company which specialises in protecting against online abuse) and the relevant authorities to report it.

“We will also continue to fully support all affected by the cowardly actions of a minority and investigations are under way alongside our partners Signify.

“It is clear that racist abuse has no place in Irish society and the IRFU has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism of any form.”

Edogbo played the final 10 minutes against Italy after coming on for James Ryan.

He received a huge cheer from the Aviva Stadium crowd before helping Andy Farrell’s side hold on for victory during a nail-biting finale.

“I think my main goal with this campaign – I’ve had a few chances with Faz (Farrell) and a few chats with Paulie (forwards coach Paul O’Connell) – I just want to learn as much as possible,” said Edogbo.

“Obviously, every player wants to play all the games but I understand this is a very special place, a very privileged place to be and it takes time.

“I think Faz did an interview about how I need to find my feet and he’s 100 per cent right, there is an element of knowing the system, knowing your team-mates and ultimately international rugby is a different beast.

“I suppose I got a taste of that and I know from that little block I had there, there’s a lot of work to be done and I’m looking forward to it.”

Ireland continue their Six Nations campaign on Saturday against England at Twickenham.

The squad trained on Monday, with the medical team reporting no fresh injury concerns from the Italy game. - PA

