James Lowe returns as Leinster and Connacht name teams for URC clash

James Lowe returns to the starting team for Leinster after a month out as Leinster and Connacht named their sides for the URC clash at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (KO: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1).

Lowe stands just one try shy of equalling Shane Horgan’s all-time record of 69 Leinster tries.

Caelan Doris will captain Leinster as he makes his 100th appearance in the blue of Leinster while Niall Smyth is set to earn his first senior cap.

Smyth has been handed the number three shirt for Saturday’s game as the New York-born prop will be joined in the front row by Gus McCarthy and Jack Boyle.

RG Snyman joins James Ryan in the engine room while centurion Doris is flanked on either side by Will Connors and Alex Soroka.

Harry Byrne starts at outhalf with Fintan Gunne at scrumhalf, while Charlie Tector partners Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Joshua Kenny and Lowe are named on the wings with Ciarán Frawley at fullback.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has selected a squad that shows just three changes from the side that comprehensively beat Montauban last week. Two changes are in the halfbacks, with a new pairing of the fit-again Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane at scrumhalf and outhalf, while Dylan Tierney-Martin is named at hooker after Dave Heffernan was ruled out due to injury.

Cian Prendergast will lead the team out from blindside flanker, in a powerful looking backrow with Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen. Josh Murphy and Darragh Murray continue in the secondrow, while Billy Bohan starts alongside Dylan Tierney-Martin and Sam Illo in the front row.

Cathal Forde and Harry West continue at centre after impressive displays in the Challenge Cup, as do the back three of wingers Finn Treacy and Shane Jennings, and fullback Sam Gilbert.

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo; Josh Murphy, Darragh Murray, Cian Prendergast (capt), Paul Boyle, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Eoin De Buitléar, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Joe Joyce, Sean O’Brien, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, Bundee Aki

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Joshua Kenny, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Tector, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Niall Smyth, RG Snyman, James Ryan, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Andrew Sparrow, Brian Deeny, Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Ruben Moloney.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU).