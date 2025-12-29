Rugby

Leinster fighting fit for Connacht after testing Munster trip

Robbie Henshaw and James Culhane to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game at the Aviva

Robbie Henshaw in action during Leinster's URC game against Munster at Thomond Park last week. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Mon Dec 29 2025 - 14:421 MIN READ

Leinster came away from last Saturday’s URC clash against Munster relatively unscathed, with Leo Cullen’s side reporting just two players await further assessment ahead of this weekend’s game against Connacht (Saturday, kick-off 5.30pm).

Leinster held out for a 13-8 win over Clayton McMillan’s charges in Limerick last time out to climb to sixth in the URC pecking order with 25 points, two behind Ulster in fifth and five adrift of second-place Munster.

Robbie Henshaw, who partnered Rieko Ioane in the centre at Thomond Park, will be assessed for a finger injury over the coming days following which a decision will be made on his availability to face his former province.

James Culhane, out since sustaining a knee injury in Leinster’s win over Zebre at the end of October, is due to return to training and will be assessed as the week progresses.

Ninth in the URC table, Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht travel to the Aviva off the back of a disappointing defeat to Ulster at the Dexcom last Saturday, compounding their bruising away defeat to Dragons a week earlier.

