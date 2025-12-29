Connacht confirm signing of Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley on two-year deal

Ciarán Frawley has signed a two-year deal with Connacht and will leave Leinster at the end of the season. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Connacht have confirmed the signing of Ireland international Ciarán Frawley from Leinster on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

The 28-year-old from Skerries has made over 100 appearances for Leinster since making his debut in February 2018, scoring over 300 points.

Frawley has been capped nine times by Ireland since making his debut in August 2023, with the highlight coming in South Africa when he kicked two late drop goals in the second Test in Durban in July 2024, securing a draw in the two-match series.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster worked with Frawley during his time as senior coach at Leinster, where Frawley’s versatility has seen him play at outhalf, inside centre and fullback.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to represent Connacht on and off the field from next season,” said Frawley. “On my visits to the province with Leinster I’ve always been struck by the passion of the supporters there, and the positive brand of rugby the team play.

“Now with the HPC [high-performance centre] and redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, it’s a hugely exciting time to be joining the club. I can’t wait to link up with Stuart again, meet all my new team-mates and the wider staff next summer, and help the club bring success to the province in the years ahead.

“I’ve loved my time at Leinster and I’m really appreciative for all the support from the fans, coaches and team-mates over the last seven years. There’s still a lot of work to do and I’m looking forward to finishing the season strongly before the move to Galway in the summer.”

Welcoming the signing, Lancaster said: “Ciarán’s arrival next season is a real statement of intent by the club. I know him well from my time in Leinster and I saw him grow from an academy prospect into a key member of the senior squad and play for Ireland also.

“He’s still only 28 so I firmly believe his best days are still ahead of him, and I’m delighted that the club have been able to secure a player of his calibre. He will be a big asset in the years ahead and personally I am really excited about working with him again.”