France player given 12-week ban for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer

France backrow Axelle Berthoumieu has been banned for 12 weeks after she was cited for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer during Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

According to World Rugby’s disciplinary code, when a player is found guilty of biting, the starting point for a suspension is 12 weeks for a low-end offence.

Les Bleus recovered from a 13-0 half-time deficit to beat Scott Bemand’s side 18-13 in Exeter.

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan raised the issue with match referee Aimee Barrett-Theron during the second half, asking that the TMO check the incident.

The referee told Monaghan the TMO would review the footage but no action was taken during the game.

“Aoife told me, I didn’t see it myself, but I spoke to the referee and asked them,” Monaghan said after the defeat.

Berthoumieu’s team-mate Manae Feleu was also cited following their win in respect of a dangerous tackle in a separate incident during the game and has received a three-week ban.

Berthoumieu has accepted that her action warranted a red card but appealed the length of her ban, while Feleu has not accepted the proposed sanction and will also appeal the decision against her.

Both appeals will be heard by a disciplinary committee with the hearings provisionally set for Tuesday.

France face England in the semi-finals in Bristol on Saturday.

