Stuart Lancaster announced as new Connacht head coach

Stuart Lancaster during his time as head coach with Racing 92. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Connacht Rugby has confirmed Stuart Lancaster as the province’s new head coach.

Lancaster has signed a two-year deal with the western province and arrives in Connacht following a seven-year stint as senior coach with Leinster before becoming head coach of French side Racing 92. He departed his role with Racing in January, having joined the club in 2023, after they failed to reach the Champions Cup knockout stages.

Before his time with Leinster, Lancaster was England head coach for four Six Nations campaigns and their home Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Lancaster’s appointment comes after Pete Wilkins stepped down as Connacht head coach in April.

Lancaster will also take charge of Connacht’s defence, with Rod Seib (attack), Cullie Tucker (scrum & contact) and John Muldoon (lineout & maul) rounding out the province’s coaching ticket.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the west of Ireland with my wife Nina,” Lancaster said in a statement released by the province on Tuesday morning.

“Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Professional Men’s team programme.

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent.

“Ever since my initial conversations with Willie (Ruane, Connacht Rugby CEO), David (Humphreys, IRFU performance director) and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to working closely with all of the staff and players, and I can’t wait to get to know the supporters and wider community over the coming weeks and months.”