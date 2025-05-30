Rugby

Jack Conan captains strong Leinster team for Scarlets clash

Jordie Barrett starts at centre, as Jimmy O’Brien makes 100th appearance

Leinster's Jack Conan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Leinster's Jack Conan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Fri May 30 2025 - 12:16

URC quarter-final: Leinster v Scarlets, Aviva Stadium, 3pm, live on RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1

Jack Conan will captain a strong Leinster team to play Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final, as Jimmy O’Brien makes his 100th appearance for the club on the wing.

He features with James Lowe coming back into the team on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan named at fullback.

Jamie Osborne partners Jordie Barrett in the centre while Sam Prendergast starts at outhalf with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf.

READ MORE

Conan is at number eight as Ryan Baird continues at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier takes the number seven jersey.

James Ryan is partnered in the secondrow by Joe McCarthy, with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down either side of Rónan Kelleher at hooker.

Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row cover from the bench, with RG Snyman, Max Deegan and Scott Penny all named among the replacements. Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley complete the matchday 23.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, J Osborne, J Barrett, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan (captain). Replacements: D Sheehan, J Boyle, R Slimani, RG Snyman, M Deegan, S Penny, L McGrath, C Frawley.

Scarlets: B Murray; T Rogers, J Roberts, J Williams, E Mee; S Costelow, A Hughes; A Hepburn, R Elias, H Thomas; A Craig, S Lousi; V Fifita, J Macleod (capt), T Plumtree. Replacements: M van der Merwe, K Mathias, S Wainwright, D Davis, J Taylor, E Jones, I Lloyd, M Page

Referee: H Davidson (SRU)

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley