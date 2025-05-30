Jack Conan captains strong Leinster team for Scarlets clash

URC quarter-final: Leinster v Scarlets, Aviva Stadium, 3pm, live on RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1

Jack Conan will captain a strong Leinster team to play Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final, as Jimmy O’Brien makes his 100th appearance for the club on the wing.

He features with James Lowe coming back into the team on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan named at fullback.

Jamie Osborne partners Jordie Barrett in the centre while Sam Prendergast starts at outhalf with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf.

READ MORE

Conan is at number eight as Ryan Baird continues at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier takes the number seven jersey.

James Ryan is partnered in the secondrow by Joe McCarthy, with Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson scrumming down either side of Rónan Kelleher at hooker.

Dan Sheehan, Jack Boyle and Rabah Slimani offer the front row cover from the bench, with RG Snyman, Max Deegan and Scott Penny all named among the replacements. Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley complete the matchday 23.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, J Osborne, J Barrett, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; J McCarthy, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan (captain). Replacements: D Sheehan, J Boyle, R Slimani, RG Snyman, M Deegan, S Penny, L McGrath, C Frawley.

Scarlets: B Murray; T Rogers, J Roberts, J Williams, E Mee; S Costelow, A Hughes; A Hepburn, R Elias, H Thomas; A Craig, S Lousi; V Fifita, J Macleod (capt), T Plumtree. Replacements: M van der Merwe, K Mathias, S Wainwright, D Davis, J Taylor, E Jones, I Lloyd, M Page

Referee: H Davidson (SRU)