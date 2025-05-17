Connacht finish disappointing season on high note with victory in Parma

URC: Zebre Parma 12 Connacht 22
Connacht concluded an underwhelming United Rugby Championship campaign with a 22-12 victory over Zebre in Parma.
Captain Cian Prendergast and wing Shayne Bolton claimed first-half tries to put the visitors on course for a first win in six URC games.
Zebre flanker Bautista Stavile crossed and outhalf Giovanni Montemauri added the extras to leave the Italian hosts 12-7 down at the break.
Backrower Shamus Hurley-Langton went over with an hour played to stretch Connacht’s lead, with JJ Hanrahan adding the second of his successful conversions.
A score from Zebre fullback Jacopo Trulla and a yellow card for Connacht’s replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine set up a tense finale.
Outhalf Hanrahan slotted a late penalty to help the visitors over the line and claim a 13th-placed finish.