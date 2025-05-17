Connacht finish disappointing season on high note with victory in Parma

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast goes over for a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Zebre Parma at Stadio Lanfranchi. Photograph: Roberto Bregani/Inpho

URC: Zebre Parma 12 Connacht 22

Connacht concluded an underwhelming United Rugby Championship campaign with a 22-12 victory over Zebre in Parma.

Captain Cian Prendergast and wing Shayne Bolton claimed first-half tries to put the visitors on course for a first win in six URC games.

Zebre flanker Bautista Stavile crossed and outhalf Giovanni Montemauri added the extras to leave the Italian hosts 12-7 down at the break.

Backrower Shamus Hurley-Langton went over with an hour played to stretch Connacht’s lead, with JJ Hanrahan adding the second of his successful conversions.

A score from Zebre fullback Jacopo Trulla and a yellow card for Connacht’s replacement scrumhalf Matthew Devine set up a tense finale.

Outhalf Hanrahan slotted a late penalty to help the visitors over the line and claim a 13th-placed finish.