James Ryan returns to starting line-up as Leinster make nine changes for Glasgow test

James Ryan will return to the Leinster starting line-up for the first time since January as the Irish province get ready to take on Glasgow Warriors in the URC on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (KO: 7.35pm, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).

Jack Conan captains the side from number eight as there are nine changes to the starting XV from last week’s record win over Zebre Parma.

Jimmy O’Brien will be making his 99th appearance in blue, with Tommy O’Brien starting on the opposite wing and Hugo Keenan named at fullback.

Robbie Henshaw will be partnered by Jordie Barrett in the centre. Sam Prendergast continues at outhalf while Academy scrumhalf Fintan Gunne comes in as his halfback partner.

Conan is joined in the backrow once more by Ryan Baird, with Scott Penny coming in at openside flanker.

Ryan will be partnered in the secondrow by Leinster‘s Player of the Year RG Snyman.

In the frontrow, Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan come into the starting line-up alongside Thomas Clarkson.

Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle and Tadhg Furlong provide reinforcements from the bench alongside Max Deegan and Academy second row Diarmuid Mangan. Luke McGrath offers cover for scrumhalf while Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne complete the 23 for Saturday’s meeting with the reigning URC champions.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Jordie Barrett, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, RG Snyman, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt). Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)