Leinster v Northampton teams named: Healy starts as Sheehan, Doris and Henshaw restored

As expected, Leo Cullen has restored Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw to the Leinster starting XV for their Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

They are the only three changes from the starting XV for the 52-0 quarter-final win over Glasgow three weeks ago in the same stadium, with Max Deegan and Tommy O’Brien again rewarded for their strong form of late. The net effect is that despite his outstanding display in that game, Jordie Barrett reverts to a strikingly strong bench, as does Rónan Kelleher and Jack Conan.

Once again Cian Healy is named at loosehead and is thus the only starting player who is backing up from last week’s URC loss away to the Scarlets, with Andrew Porter again liable to play the last hour or so as opposed to a longer stint from the start.

They are also joined by the returning Ryan Baird, who missed that quarter-final through injury but proved his fitness by playing for the full 80 minutes in Parc Y Scarlets.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, RG Snyman; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Rabah Slimani, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jordie Barrett.

NORTHAMPTON: James Ramm; Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall (capt), Rory Hutchinson, Tom Litchfield; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison; Temo Mayanavanua, Alex Coles; Josh Kemeny, Henry Pollock, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Henry Walker, Tom West, Elliot Millar-Mills, Tom Lockett, Chunya Munga, Angus Scott-Young, Tom James, Tom Seabrook.