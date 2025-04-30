Munster’s most capped player Stephen Archer to retire this summer

Munster prop Stephen Archer and team manager Niall O'Donovan after the win over La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 at Stade Marcel Deflandre. Both will retire from Munster this summer. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Munster‘s most capped player Stephen Archer announced on Wednesday that he will retire from professional rugby in the summer after a record-breaking career that has seen him make over 300 appearances for the province.

He is the only player ever to have hit the 300-cap landmark and also earned two Ireland caps over an 18-year association with the province since the tighthead prop joined the Munster Academy in 2007

Announcing the news, Archer said: “Growing up, my family were huge Munster supporters and I was lucky enough to be brought to lots of games when I was younger.

“When I made my first Munster appearance in 2009, it was a dream come through. To still be playing 16 years on as Munster’s most-capped player is fairly surreal and something I’m very proud of.

“After winning the first league in 2011, I didn’t think it was going to be 12 years before we won it again in 2023. That made it more special in many ways, winning it again in Cape Town after all the near misses.

“Playing for Ireland was a huge honour and something I will always remember as a standout moment in my career.

“In all the Munster dressingrooms I’ve been a part of, there has always been a great bond between the players. I used to enjoy having the craic with the older players when I came in and now I’m the older player having the craic with the younger fellas. That’s always been the way in Munster.

“The most enjoyable part has been sitting in the dressingroom after a big performance where everyone has given it their all and you’re all together as a team.

“That team bond is what I will miss most. The Saturday is when it counts but it doesn’t just happen on Saturday – it’s the week’s work and the team bond that you build with everyone rowing in the same direction.

“I’ve shared the dressingroom with special team-mates and we’ve had some of the world’s best coaches – I have a lot to thank them for.

“I’d like to thank my parents and siblings for their support and encouragement over the years.

“I’d also like to thank the Munster supporters, I think the majority appreciate my effort and work ethic and I’m grateful to them for that.

“Most importantly, I’d like to give a massive thanks to my wife Kelly, she has sacrificed a lot to allow me concentrate on rugby for all these years and that is something I will always be grateful for.”

The 37-year-old Cork man made his Munster debut almost 16 years ago against Edinburgh in October 2009 after coming up through the ranks at Cork Constitution, CBC and UCC.

He was an All-Ireland League winner with Cork Con in 2010 and moved up to the Munster senior squad later that year, helping the province to the Celtic League title in 2011.

He made the first of his 61 Champions Cup appearances against Castres at Thomond Park in January 2012 and won the British & Irish Cup with Munster A later that year.

His first senior Ireland cap came as a replacement against Italy in the 2013 Six Nations in Rome.

Archer became Munster’s most-capped player of all time against Leinster in November 2023, eclipsing Donncha O’Callaghan’s record of 268.

This year’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux Bègles saw Archer become the first player to reach the 300-cap landmark, a record that may never be surpassed.

Munster head of rugby operations and interim head coach Ian Costello said: “Archie has made a massive contribution to the province since joining the Academy in 2007 and is a hugely popular member of the squad.

“To have enjoyed such longevity in the game and played so many games for Munster shows his quality as a player but also his dedication, perseverance and character as a person.

“We are delighted that he’s going out on his own terms and to have reached the 300-cap landmark is an incredible achievement that may never be matched.

“He has had brilliant support from his family and I’m sure everyone at Cork Constitution, CBC and UCC are very proud of his achievements in the game.

“We’ll miss Archie but wish him, his wife Kelly and all his family the very best for the future.”