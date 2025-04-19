Dan Sheehan’s hat-trick caps Leinster’s bonus-point victory over Ulster

Leinster's Tommy O'Brien on his way to scoring a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

URC: Leinster 41 Ulster 17

Over 50 minutes into this competitive URC derby, Leinster had their bonus point in the bag and in their previous incarnation that night have been it. Granted, the lead was still only 24-10, but after John Cooney’s towering box kick set up a ferocious onslaught, as usual since the Jacques Nienaber-inspired approach to defending, it produced any number of last-ditch tackles and as usual nobody typified this more than Luke McGrath, before the excellent James Culhane latched on to the ball for the relieving penalty.

The attendance looked less than the official 18,442 but they were fully engaged and, equally indoctrinated by Nienaber by this stage, loudly applauded.

No doubt much to Nienaber’s irritation, Leinster would have their defence breached once more before the end. Even so, the coup de grace was applied by Dan Sheehan with a stunning hat-trick off the bench in the last 22 minutes, the pick of them being set up brilliantly by the razor sharp, in-form Tommy O’Brien. His first cap will surely come this summer.

Leinster’s performance wasn’t without its mistakes in possession, and the game was littered with stoppages and kicking, but this was still another expression of their strength in depth which tightened their grip atop the URC table. Wins away to the Scarlets next week and at home to Zebre, either side of their Champions Cup semi-final here against Northampton, will ensure a top seeding into the URC knock-out stages.

There was much to admire in Ulster’s spirited and ambitious performance but no tangible reward for them. Indeed, the loss came at a toll, for Mike Lowry and Stewart Moore went off with head knocks, while props Andrew Warwick and Callum Reid were also forced off, the latter with a worrying looking knee injury.

They also lost Stuart McCloskey before the kick-off, with Moore promoted to midfield, but Ulster were full of positive intent initially. The fit-again Cormac Izuchukwu stole a Leinster throw inside the home 22 and the visitors even opted for a scrum off a penalty before then taking the three points from the ensuing scrum penalty – which was almost as confusing as it reads.

It was also the first points conceded by Leinster in circa 197 minutes since Bongi Mbonambi’s try for the Sharks three weeks ago. Although Nick Timoney won a good turnover and James McNabney carried hard, Jimmy O’Brien’s fine take led to Leinster probing for a response.

Leinster's Fintan Gunne tackles Kieran Treadwell of Ulster. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

So intent were Ulster in fanning out and filling their line that McGrath spotted space on the fringes of the rucks to carry three times and was in support when Joe McCarthy did likewise.

Whereupon Leinster scored a little out of the blue by initially making inroads in midfield and then out wide. Nathan Doak slightly overcooked a box kick for his chasers and Jimmy O’Brien gathered before feeding Jamie Osborne and then popped up for a good carry off the recycle.

From the next ruck, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose worked Tommy O’Brien into space, helped by Lowry shooting in off the edge on to Ringrose, and the Leinster winger showed his acceleration and finishing ability by chipping Doak and gathering to score.

Ciarán Frawley missed the conversion but more importantly, Lowry suffered an apparent head injury and after lengthy treatment was taken off on a mobile stretcher. With Moore having been replaced due to a head knock five minutes previously to be replaced by late call-up Wilhelm de Klerk, and Ulster having opted for a 6-2 split, this meant Cooney came on at scrumhalf and Doak had to become a makeshift fullback.

Izuchukwu stole another Leinster lineout at the front but when Gus McCarthy hit his namesake Joe at the tail, he fed James Culhane to charge infield to within two metres of the Ulster line. The pack kept it to themselves until Thomas Clarkson muscled over.

Ulster’s response was excellent, Doak beating Frawley in the air to Cooney’s box kick and McNabney carrying hard before Izuchukwu finished athletically from outside the 22 when put through a gap by Cooney’s deftly disguised pass inside across his body. Ben Murphy’s conversion made it 12-10 but then the match turned irretrievably either side of the interval.

First, Frawley’s grubber helped set up an attacking lineout from which Gus McCarthy hit Alex Soroka at the tail for a clever trick play and high-powered drive which earned a penalty try and a yellow card against David McCann. Some officials might have deemed Leinster to have obstructed in the maul, as the Ulster captain Alan O’Connor suggested.

Leinster's Ciarán Frawley kicks past Cormac Izuchukwu and Nathan Doak of Ulster. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

In any case, when Ulster coughed up possession upon the resumption there was an inevitability about Leinster’s ruthless response. Soroka regathered loose ball on the left edge before Culhane and Jimmy O’Brien created space for Osborne to weigh up his options before Scott Penny provided the link for Ringrose to seal the bonus point.

Leinster introduced their Irish first-choice frontrow but Ulster came knocking for a quick response. A succession of penalties and attacking Ulster lineouts led to Diarmuid Mangan being binned.

Then came that statement defensive set on their own line.

This was followed by Tommy O’Brien calling for and gathering a chip by Frawley before having the presence of mind and skill set to deftly cross-kick for Sheehan to finish.

Sheehan was then picked out by Sam Prendergast’s pass for his second and although McCann had a close-range finish, Sheehan had the final say when powering through three tiring tackles from Fintan Gunne’s pass.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Murphy pen 0-3; 20: T O’Brien try 5-3; 27: Clarkson try, Frawley con 12-3; 36: Izuchukwu try, Murphy con 12-10; 39: Penalty try 19-10; (half-time 19-10); 43: Ringrose try 24-10; 58: Sheehan try 29-10; 69: Sheehan try, Prendergast con 36-10; 73: McCann try, Murphy con 36-17; 78: Sheehan try 41-17.

LEINSTER: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath (capt): Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, Diarmuid Mangan; Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, James Culhane.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan for G McCarthy, Andrew Porter for Boyle, Tadhg Furlong for Clarkson (all 47 mins); RG Snyman for J McCarthy (52); Fintan Gunne for McGrath (59); Sam Prendergast for Henshaw (62), Liam Turner for T O’Brien (both 62); Max Deegan for Snyman (71).

Sinbinned: Mangan (52 mins).

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu; James McNabney, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Wilhelm de Klerk for Moore (16 mins); John Cooney for Lowry (21); Callum Reid for Warwick (39); Tom Stewart for Herring (h-t); Kieran Treadwell for O’Connor (47); Matthew Dalton for Izuchukwu (48), Scott Wilson for O’Toole (57); Matty Rea for McNabney (61); O’Toole for Reid (62).

Sinbinned: McCann (39 mins).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).