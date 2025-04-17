Johnny Sexton joins Andy Farrell’s coaching team for Lions tour

Johnny Sexton has been added to Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions coaching team for the summer tour to Australia after which he will then take up a full-time coaching position with the Ireland rugby team, as well as working with men’s and women’s senior and age-grade teams.

The former Leinster rugby and Ireland captain played 14 times in the iconic red jersey, across two Tours, during a glittering career. The former Irish outhalf started all three Tests against the Wallabies in 2013 and went on to face the All Blacks in the test series once again four years later.

The IRFU confirmed that Sexton will enjoy an expanded coaching role that includes joining Andy Farrell’s Ireland group, alongside fellow assistants coaches Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, Paul O’Connell and John Fogarty.

The 39-year-old had been working with the Ireland men’s squad in a part-time coaching capacity since the 2024 Autumn Nations Series and will step into an assistant coach role with this team, something that outhalves Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley might appreciate.

Sexton retired from professional rugby following the 2023 World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand at the Stade de France.

Sexton said: “I am excited to join the IRFU on a fulltime basis and am extremely passionate about the opportunity to work with current and future players. I’ve been extremely fortunate to have great coaches, who nurtured and developed my skills, and I am keen to share my experiences with the next generation and help them achieve their goals.

“The level of investment and focus on the pathways in Ireland is really encouraging and I believe the future is really bright for Men’s and Women’s rugby in Ireland.

On his elevation to the Lions coaching team, the former outhalf admitted: “I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with the British and Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity.

“It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia, and I know from experience the challenges that awaits us. Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career and my memories of those Tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever. I would like to thank the IRFU and David [Humphreys] for supporting me with this opportunity.”

Farrell said: “I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 Tour to Australia and the love that he had for The British and Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis. His influence on that Lions team and that Series win, our only win in the last 24 years, cannot be underestimated.

“His fight and his dedication as a player is something that he will bring to this Lions Tour, and I know that the players will relish his experience and expertise alongside all of our assistant coaches. It is a significant coup to appoint someone of Johnny’s standing and experience in the game and I am delighted to continue my long association with him.

“It was clear from working together during the recent Autumn Nations Series that he has the talent and skillset to add to our coaching team with Ireland and I know how driven he is to add to the Lions, firstly this summer, and then on a full-time basis with Ireland later this year. I look forward to working together over the coming months and wish him well in this new chapter in his coaching career.”

