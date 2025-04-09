Jack Crowley signs two-year contract extension with Munster

Jack Crowley has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster, which will keep him at the province until at least 2027, it has been announced.

As first reported in the Irish Times, the 25-year-old has agreed a deal despite receiving a more remunerative offer from Leicester Tigers, but has opted to remain in Ireland.

His decision shows how much Crowley wants to play for both Munster and Ireland given his provincial contract will probably still be less than half the reputed €750,000 per year he was offered by Leicester.

Crowley, who is represented by Navy Blue Sports agency, can supplement his earnings and make up a portion of the significant difference in salary offered to him by Leicester with sponsorship deals, and to that end he has ambassadorial roles with Pinergy and Adidas, but his decision is motivated by a desire to play for Munster and Ireland.

READ MORE

Crowley played every minute of Ireland’s five-game campaign when they retained their Six Nations title last season in the post-Johnny Sexton era and also started both of last summer’s Tests in South Africa, as well as the opening games of the Autumn Internationals against New Zealand and Argentina.

However, Sam Prendergast then started Ireland’s remaining two November Tests and the first four rounds of this year’s Six Nations before Crowley was recalled to the 10 jersey for the final game against Italy in Rome.

Crowley has been in fine form for Munster this season, making 11 appearances and starred last weekend as he scored the winning drop goal against La Rochelle in their recent 25-24 victory in the Champions Cup last 16.

Crowley has scored 305 points in 65 appearances for Munster since making his senior debut against Ulster in the 2020/21 season.

The 2022/23 season was a special one for Crowley as he helped Munster to a URC title and made his Ireland debut.

Overall, Crowley has earned 24 Ireland caps to date, scoring 129 points.

Last season, the 25-year-old was named 2023/24 URC Players’ Player of the Year, URC Next-Gen Player of the Year and was named on the URC Elite XV.