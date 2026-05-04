Denis Buckley announces Connacht departure after 17 years

Denis Buckley is to end his 17-year stay with Connacht at the end of this season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Denis Buckley has confirmed that he will leave Connacht at the end of the season, so ending a 17-year playing career with his native province. Connacht’s second most capped player of all time with 275 appearances, said he is “still exploring potential opportunities” for next season and beyond.

The 35-year-old loosehead from Roscommon joined the Connacht academy in 2009 and made his senior debut in September 2011, coming off the bench against Benetton Treviso in the Pro 12. A cornerstone of the frontrow since then, he was a member of the wider squad that won the Pro 12 in 2016 and was also twice named in the Pro 14/URC Team of the Season.

“After 17 incredible years, the time has come for me to move on from Connacht Rugby,” said Buckley in a statement. “It’s hard to put into words what this place has meant to me. From pulling on the jersey for my first cap against Treviso in 2011 or to reaching 275 caps and becoming the second most capped player in the club’s history, every moment has been a privilege. To be part of this club’s journey and to share the pitch with so many great team-mates, coaches, and staff has been something I’ll always be proud of.

“A huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes who keep the wheels turning, and to the fans who have supported us through the highs and the lows – your passion never goes unnoticed and it means more than you know.

“I’d like to extend a special thank you to Creggs RFC – not only for introducing me to the game, but for the constant support behind the scenes, from my early days in underage and Connacht development squads right through my career.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family for their constant support through every challenge and milestone along the way. And to my wife Gillie – thank you for everything you’ve sacrificed, for your patience, and for being such a steady support. I’m so excited for what the future holds for us, especially with the recent arrival of our beautiful daughter, Clodagh.

“As for what’s next, I’m still exploring potential opportunities and I’ll make an announcement on my future in the coming weeks. Whatever happens, I’ll always look back on my time here with huge pride and gratitude.

“Connacht will always be home.”

Connacht Rugby chief executive Willie Ruane has paid tribute to Buckley’s longevity and dedication to the club.

“Denis has been an incredible servant to Connacht Rugby and we owe him a debt of gratitude for all he has given rugby in Connacht. Since making his debut 15 years ago, he has embodied the grit and resilience that defines the club, and his 275 appearances since that day is a testament to his durability and professionalism.

“He should also be very proud of the impact he has made on his local club Creggs RFC and the wider Roscommon community, where he has helped to inspire a new generation of players.

“On behalf of the organisation I want to thank him for everything he has done for Connacht Rugby, and wish him, his wife Gill and young daughter Clodagh every happiness in the future.”