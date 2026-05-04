Champions Cup final will have independent TV director in charge

Bath number eight Alfie Barbeary is tackled by Bordeaux Bègles scrumhalf Maxime Lucu during the Champions Cup semi-final at the Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole Stadium. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images

An independent broadcast director is set to be in position for this month’s Champions Cup final between Leinster and Bordeaux Bèglesin Bilbao after disquiet about the lack of crucial replays available to match officials during Bath’s 38-26 semi-final defeat to the French defending champions on Sunday.

Johann van Graan, Bath’s head of rugby, suggested three high tackles on his number eight Alfie Barbeary were missed because the referee and television match official (TMO) had not been supplied with all the requisite angles by the French host broadcaster. Members of the commentary team on Premier Sports also highlighted the absence of replay footage.

Different protocols are in place in the Champions Cup compared with the United Rugby Championship and the Six Nations, when an independent operator sits with the TMO to ensure the best pictures are readily available. On Sunday, under EPCR regulations relating to host country arrangements, a French director was in place.

It is understood, however, that the final in northern Spain will be broadcast with an independent – probably English – director at the helm. Sources have also stressed that Premier Sports on-air commentary teams only work with feeds and vision supplied by the host broadcaster and cannot pick and choose their own replays.

The incident that particularly upset Van Graan was a 42nd-minute collision between Barbeary and the player of the match Maxime Lucu in the shadow of Bordeaux’s posts. The home side were ahead 24-12 at the time, but the South African was frustrated the clash of heads was not further scrutinised. “We as a game need to make sure we become consistent and, certainly from the footage available to the match officials, it didn’t seem that way,” he said.

The final between Bordeaux and Leinster, on 23 May, will also be broadcast live and free to air on ITV.