Robbie Henshaw ruled out of Leinster’s home URC against the Lions

Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw leaves the pitch injured during the Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw is unavailable this week as he enters his graduated return to play protocols after sustaining a head injury in Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon last weekend.

The Irish centre was taken off the pitch on a stretcher to receive medical attention after sustaining a heavy collision in the first half of the match, although he returned to the sideline to celebrate the victory with his team-mates.

Several other key players including Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, Jordan Larmour, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and Tommy O’Brien are to be assessed later this week ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions at Aviva Stadium (5.30pm).

There were no further updates on the injured Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector and Alex Usanov.