AIL wrap: Lansdowne move into top four of Division 1A with statement win over Terenure

Lansdowne moved into the top four in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League for the first time this season with one of the campaign’s statement wins when beating Terenure 32-0 on the Aviva back pitch last Saturday.

Declan Fassbender’s side appear to have timed their run perfectly and with remaining games against UCD and Garryowen look well placed to make the play-offs.

This sixth win in seven was never really in doubt. The 21-year-old Leinster academy flanker set the tone in a dominant defensive display. After tries by Hardus van Eeden and Rob Hedderman, who opened his account in an injury-affected season with a brace, Jerry Cahir and Jack Cooke completed a bleak day for Terenure, who were feeling the scars of their defeat at home to Clontarf.

Trailing 3-0 after 25 minutes, it looked like Terenure were about to go ahead when outhalf Conor McKeon put centre Ethan Reilly through under the posts. Alas, not alone was the pass forward, but the outhalf suffered a broken leg when tackled as he passed.

This compounded the recent loss of Harrison Brewer, Chris Cosgrave and Conor Phillips, while Henry McErlean, Caspar Gabriel and Fintan Gunne are on Leinster duty in South Africa.

Lansdowne, now fourth on 51 points, face relegation-threatened UCD next week before entertaining bottom-placed Garryowen in a fortnight. Terenure, in fifth on 48 points, host Young Munster before a last day trek to Cork Con (third on 52).

Con had a hard-fought 30-23 win away to Young Munster which ended the latter’s slim play-off hopes, as the sides traded three tries apiece, with James Taylor kicking 15 points.

St Mary's make their way onto the pitch. Photograph: Nick Elliot/Inpho

Clontarf stayed top on 60 points thanks to another brace of tries from hooker Dylan Donnellan in an 18-5 win at home to UCD. ‘Tarf will travel to Garryowen before hosting St Mary’s on the last day.

The St Mary’s fullback Conor Hayes scored their first try in his 19-point haul and former Munster centre Dan Goggin, playing at number eight, completed their 12th attacking bonus point of the campaign in a 32-21 home win over Ballynahinch. St Mary’s sit second on 58 points and will host City of Armagh before that last day trek to Clontarf.

Although it will only be a stay of execution, Garryowen ended their 14-match losing streak with a surprise 26-17 win at City of Armagh, which keeps the latter just two points ahead of UCD in the relegation play-off place.

In 1B, Nenagh Ormond took a significant step toward a home semi-final in those play-offs thanks to a 34-20 win over Old Wesley. Bottom placed Shannon kept their hopes of avoiding relegation alive with a gutsy 15-10 win at Naas to move within five points of Trinity and Highfield after the latter’s 28-23 win at College Park.

Instonians, a junior club three seasons ago, will play in 1B next season after securing their fourth successive promotion with a 38-22 win at home to Greystones.

Energia AIL Division 1A

City of Armagh 17 Garryowen 26

Clontarf 18 UCD 5

Lansdowne 32 Terenure Col. 0

St. Mary’s Col. 34 Ballynahinch 21

Young Munster 23 Cork Con 30

Energia AIL Division 1B

Blackrock Col. 26 Old Belvedere 20

Dublin Uni. 23 Highfield RFC 28

Naas 10 Shannon RFC 15

Nenagh Ormond 34 Old Wesley 26

UCC Rugby 29 Queen’s Uni. 28

Energia AIL Division 2A

Banbridge 9 Old Crescent 6

Cashel RFC 36 Buccaneers 8

Corinthians 14 Navan 7

Instonians 38 Greystones 22

MU Barnhall 31 Ballymena 10

Energia AIL Division 2B

Clogher Valley 21 Galwegians 10

Rainey RFC 0 UL Bohemian 15

Skerries 23 Dungannon 24

Sligo 39 Malahide 11

Wanderers 29 Malone 13

Energia AIL Division 2C