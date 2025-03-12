France’s Romain Ntamack unhappy suspension terms differed from Garry Ringrose

Romain Ntamack after France's win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

France outhalf Romain Ntamack feels it is “totally incomprehensible” that the terms of his suspension differed to the sanction handed to Ireland centre Garry Ringrose.

Ntamack returned to action in Les Bleus’ 42-27 victory in Dublin last weekend after missing two Six Nations matches following his red card in the round-one win over Wales.

Ringrose is available to feature in Ireland’s last round game away to Italy on Saturday, having sat out only one Test match – the defeat to France – as punishment for his dismissal in the Wales game.

While Ringrose was permitted to count Leinster’s URC game against Cardiff as part of his ban, Ntamack was unable to include one of his club fixtures for Toulouse in his punishment.

“There is an injustice here, because I believe our case was also based around how one of the matches in my suspension I would play for Toulouse,” the 25-year-old said ahead of France’s game against Scotland.

“And when 10 days later the complete opposite (for Ringrose) is decided in contrast to what the commission told me that is in every shape and form totally incomprehensible.

“I think we must start pounding our fist on the table because it is time these decisions going against us and costing us dearly stop.”

France will win the Six Nations if they beat Gregor Townsend’s side in Paris.

Ntamack is likely to partner Bordeaux scrumhalf Maxime Lucu for the game after Antoine Dupont sustained a serious knee injury against Ireland, prompting anger in the French camp.

“I have my opinion on that and I will keep it to myself,” Ntamack said of Dupont’s injury, which occurred during a ruck clearout involving Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter.

“It is always upsetting when a player is injured in such an incident. It is never very clear in this type of situation.

“There will be a debate around rucks forever. I think, though, it is imperative that we all sit around a table and clarify it a little.”