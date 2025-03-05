Marcus Smith benched for England’s Six Nations clash with Italy

Marcus Smith and Henry Slade have been dropped for England’s Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday with Steve Borthwick overhauling his backline in an effort to kick-start his side’s spluttering attacking.

Elliot Daly is preferred at fullback while Fraser Dingwall comes into the side at inside centre as one of five starting Northampton backs with Borthwick making one of the boldest team selections of his tenure to date. Jamie George has also been recalled at hooker to make his first start since losing the captaincy on what will be his 100th appearance for England.

Marcus Smith finds himself relegated to the replacements bench after two mixed performances at fullback against France and Scotland. It is quite the fall from grace for the Harlequins player, who started eight Tests in a row at outhalf before shifting to the No 15 jersey. He was England’s brightest spark in attack during that sequence of matches but Borthwick’s side only managed victories over Japan and lost seven matches in a row against tier one opposition.

As a result, Borthwick has come to favour the game management of Fin Smith, who has looked assured on his first two starts at outhalf in the narrow victories over France and Scotland and continues in the role against Italy.

READ MORE

Borthwick had intended to build his side around Marcus Smith after the 2023 World Cup but a calf injury ensured he did not start any of the 2024 Six Nations matches. He was then entrusted with the No 10 jersey for last year’s summer tour of Japan and New Zealand but while he himself has shone, England’s attack has not fired collectively.

He first moved to fullback during the 2023 World Cup – a plan hatched by the assistant coach Kevin Sinfield – but while he can look dangerous from deep, Marcus Smith has yet to fully convince in the No 15 jersey.

Only last week Sinfield was adamant that giving up on the experiment would be a waste, insisting that Marcus Smith could develop into a better fullback than he is outhalf but with Daly rewarded for impressive cameos off the bench in his last two outings, Marcus Smith must make do with a place among the replacements.

Daly scored England’s winning try against France and though he has predominantly been used by Borthwick on the wing – most notably throughout the 2023 World Cup campaign – he was a regular fixture at fullback under Eddie Jones. England spent last week’s training camp in York seeking to hone their attack with a particular focus on kick-returns and it is said Daly played a prominent role in that.

Elsewhere, Slade pays the price and drops out of the matchday squad entirely with Dingwall earning his third cap. The Northampton centre won his first two caps in last year’s Six Nations against Italy and Wales but comes straight into the starting line-up to join forces with Ollie Lawrence. Slade and Lawrence had started 13 consecutive games together but their partnership has yet to fully flourish.

Dingwall’s selection means another Northampton player in the backline alongside Fin Smith, the scrumhalf Alex Mitchell and the wingers Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme, with Borthwick valuing the cohesion that such familiarity brings. With the 9-10-12 combination all occupied by Saints players, Borthwick will be hoping for significant attacking improvements.

George comes in for Luke Cowan-Dickie, having on Tuesday revealed how he questioned his England future after he was stripped of the captaincy on the eve of the Six Nations. Ellis Genge and Will Stuart are again the props while Ollie Chessum partners captain Maro Itoje in the secondrow. Tom Curry, Ben Earl and Tom Willis form the backrow.

Lawrence continues at outside centre while there is a place on the bench for the Leicester scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet. He is joined by Fin Baxter, Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South and Marcus Smith in a 6-2 split.

ENGLAND (v Wales): E Daly; T Freeman, O Lawrence, F Dingwall, O Sleightholme; F Smith, A Mitchell; E Genge, J George, W Stuart; M Itoje (capt), O Chessum; T Curry, B Earl, T Willis.

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie, F Baxter, J Heyes, T Hill, C Cunningham-South, B Curry, J van Poortvliet, M Smith.