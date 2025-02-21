Ireland Under-20s fall to first defeat to Wales since 2018

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales 20 Ireland 12

Ireland succumbed to their first defeat to Wales at this level since 2018, the hosts securing their first back-to-back victories since 2020 in front of a raucous Rodney Parade.

Henry Walker and Eoghan Smyth crossed to limit the first half damage after Ireland fell 14-0 behind, but Ireland could not claw back a two-point deficit after the break. Two penalties from Wales in the second 40 set up a eight-point win.

That Ireland trailed by just two points was a bonus after a poor first-half display. They struggled to adapt to the wet conditions, handling errors aplenty ending attack after attack throughout the first half.

One such mishap directly led to a Welsh seven-pointer. Scrumhalf Clark Logan thought he was passing to his outhalf, Sam Wisniewski. The latter pulled out of the line late, leaving an unsuspecting forward trying to catch the now-errant pass.

He could not do so. Welsh number eight Evan Minto hacked on the loose ball. That wing Ciaran Mangan was outpaced by centre Steffan Emmanuel will not make for pretty reading on the Monday review, but the Cardiff man deserves credit for the desire shown to win the race and dot down.

All this came after Wales opened the scoring after just three minutes. A dominant maul led to a penalty try and a 10-minute breather for Billy Corrigan. Ireland should have responded, quickly, Wisniewski throwing one of the rare quality passes of the opening half to send Charlie Molony over in the corner. The hat-trick hero of the last round fumbled over the line. Éanna McCarthy was then held up over the line after creating a gap with some sumptuous handling earlier in the phase.

Then came the error and Emmanuel’s breakaway. Fourteen down after 15 minutes, with Welsh defenders swarming to one dominant collision after the other, not to mention the halfbacks’ struggles to pass the wet ball effectively, Ireland were up against it.

They did enough to claw it back. Henry Walker finished off a slowly creeping maul while Wisniewski set up Mangan with a beautiful crosskick. The wing arguably should have scored, but once it was recycled, Eoghan Smyth ended the half with a short-range bash over the whitewash.

Wales started the second half with a penalty to stretch the lead. Ireland, though, never looked like throwing a punch. Jackal penalties and spills in contact energised the home crowd, while electric wing Tom Bowen was a tap-tackle away from a game-ending break.

Into the final 10 minutes, Ireland were once again held up, Mikey Yarr this time. Tom Wood and Charlie Molony got their wires crossed to end another attack.

Ireland did not lack for endeavour, but they did fail to find the required quality. Wales’ defence continued to frustrate, while their dominant scrum earned a late penalty to seal it.

Scoring sequence: 3 mins: Wales penalty try 7-0; 15: S Emmanuel try, Wilde con 14-0; 27: Walker try 14-5; 40: Smyth try, Green con 14-12; Half-time 14-12; 50: Wilde pen 17-12; 70: Ford pen 20-12.

Wales U20: Jack Woods; Aidan Boshoff, Osian Roberts, Steffan Emmanuel, Tom Bowen; Harry Wilde, Logan Franklin; Ioan Emmanuel, Harry Thomas, Sam Scott; Kenzie Jenkins, Tom Cottle; Dan Gemine, Harry Beddall (capt), Evan Minto.

Replacements: Harri Ford for Wilde (51 mins), Caio James for Gemine (53), Louie Trevett for I Emmanuel (55), Sion Davies for Franklin, Luke Evans for Jenkins (both 61), Owain James for Scott (69), Evan Wood for Thomas (75), Elijah Evans for Roberts (75).

Ireland U20: Daniel Green; Charlie Molony, Conor Fahy, Eoghan Smyth, Ciarán Mangan; Sam Wisniewski, Clark Logan; Billy Bohan, Henry Walker, Tom McAllister; Mahon Ronan, Billy Corrigan; Michael Foy, Bobby Power, Éanna McCarthy (capt).

Replacements: Alex Mullan for McAllister (HT), Conor Kennelly for Ronan (55), Mikey Yarr for Walker, Paddy Moore for Bohan, David Walsh for Power (all 61), Tom Wood for Wisniewski, Gene O’Leary Kareem for Smyth (both 64), Will Wooton for Logan (74).

Yellow card: Billy Corrigan

Referee: Morgan White (Hong Kong)