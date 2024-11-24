Five things we learned from Ireland’s 52-17 win over Fiji

Discipline

Ireland dominated possession and as a result Fiji spent a great deal of time defending but it still doesn’t excuse the 17 penalties and two yellow cards they coughed up, rampant ill-discipline that provided Ireland with a massive leg-up in terms of the outcome. Andy Farrell’s side had conceded 13 penalties in each of the Autumn Nations Series matches against New Zealand and Argentina but on this occasion, they limited it to eight.

Delving beneath that bare number, Ireland were penalised six times while defending and only twice did they transgress when they were on the attack. The home side’s defence was well organised and co-ordinated against dangerous opponents, albeit ones that were horribly off-colour on the day, so the penalties that will grate a little in the postgame review were those conceded for offside. That’s a concentration hotspot.

Accuracy

Cormac Izuchukwu scores a try that was later disallowed. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Despite, or perhaps because of, ratcheting up 52-points and eight tries, the spotlight on not being ruthless in finishing off other gilt-edged opportunities will have a softer focus. Ireland carried for over 1,000 metres, made 13 line-breaks to Fiji’s four, beat 33 defenders and offloaded more often (12-9) than the visitors who are celebrated for that aspect of the sport.

So far, so positive, but Ireland also made 19 handling errors and 14 turnovers, and the execution of the final pass cost them three or four tries. Mack Hansen to Cormac Izuchukwu and Ciarán Frawley’s to Conor Murray were both whistled, adjudged forward, while Josh van der Flier’s pass to Bundee Aki lacked zip and trajectory. Professional pride will demand better execution next Saturday when it will matter more.

Debutants

Gus McCarthy is embraced after earning his first senior cap for Ireland. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

If 21-year-old Gus McCarthy’s trajectory to a first Ireland cap can be described as meteoric, what is arguably most impressive is the unflappable manner in which he has embraced opportunity. It’s only been a little over six months since the former Ireland under-20 Grand Slam winning captain made his Leinster debut.

From that point to an Emerging Ireland tour, to his senior Irish debut, he’s taken each step with a composed assurance to match his talent as a player. He some lineout wobbles to one side to provide three try assists, some excellent moments on both sides of the ball and finished in the backrow. Izuchukwu (24) had a quieter game but there were flashes of power and athleticism that will encourage further chances to demonstrate his aptitude for Test rugby. He will be better for the outing.

Midfield Competition

Bundee Aki put in a man-of-the-match performance against Fiji. Photograph: Dan Sheridan /inpho

Bundee Aki’s man of the match award was the perfect riposte to being left out of the Argentina match and it will have delighted Andy Farrell. His partnership with Robbie Henshaw was a high-quality axis that provided the team with a sharp edge in attack. While some of Fiji’s defending on the fringes of the breakdown was poor, it was more robust in the centre.

Henshaw made light of switching from inside to outside centre and in tandem with Aki they beat 11 defenders between them, while the pair were also aggressive and authoritative in the tackle. Garry Ringrose had an excellent game last week so there’ll be plenty to discuss when the coaches come together to pick the team for the game against Australia next Saturday. It’s a good headache and one that Farrell will welcome.

Injury Misfortune

Jacob Stockdale with Fiji's Josua Tuisova. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Jamie Osborne (adductor muscle) and Jacob Stockdale (hamstring) were excelling when injury cruelly intervened. Osborne had started the game at an impressive clip from his long left-footed clearances to his impeccable highball fielding but also his instinct and capacity to counter-attack. It’s a pity that his evening was cut short. Ciarán Frawley deputised superbly, putting behind him the disappointment of the New Zealand match.

There has never been any doubt about Stockdale’s attacking pedigree, and he offered several additional examples during the game. His ability to beat his man and occupy multiple tacklers sets him largely apart in Irish rugby. His tackling/defending has been an issue but he was assured in that capacity before he pulled up lame with what looked like a hamstring injury. The Ireland squad is better for their presence.