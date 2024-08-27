Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth a doubt for All Blacks clash in Johannesburg

Eben Etzebeth is a doubt for South Africa’s crunch Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand at the weekend due to injury. Photograph: Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth is a doubt for South Africa’s crunch Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand at the weekend due to injury, putting more pressure on the Springboks’ depleted second row stocks, forwards coach Deon Davids said.

Long-term injuries have already ruled out Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn, and the Springboks camp have since confirmed that both Salmaan Moerat and RG Snyman will miss Saturday's match in Johannesburg.

The loss of key second rower Etzebeth, who has won 124 caps, for the clash at Ellis Park would be a big blow to South Africa in the first meeting between the sides since the Springboks' narrow win in last October’s World Cup final in Paris.

“At this point in time, Eben Etzebeth is struggling with a bit of a niggle and is also something we’ll have a look at in terms of his availability for this coming week,” Davids told reporters on Monday without giving details of the injury.

Snyman will be out for several weeks with a leg injury while Moerat, who captained the side in their last outing in Australia, must complete a head injury assessment protocol after being concussed in the 30-12 win over the Wallabies in Perth.

South Africa handed lock Ruan Nortje, 26, a first start in their last match in Australia and have since called up French-based Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, who won his solitary cap for the Springboks three years ago, as a possible replacement.