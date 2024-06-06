Antoine Frisch returns as Munster make three changes for Ospreys quarter-final

Antoine Frisch will make his 40th appearance for Munster in Friday's night's URC quarter-final against Ospreys at Thomond Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has made three changes to the starting team that beat Ulster for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash with the Ospreys at Thomond Park (7.35, live RTÉ 2).

Toulon-bound centre Antoine Frisch returns from a leg injury to make his 40th Munster appearance in the only change to the backline, while flanker John Hodnett and number eight Gavin Coombes are promoted to the run-on team.

Frisch replaces Rory Scannell (ankle) in the centre while Hodnett and Coombes are in for Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue in the backrow respectively, with the latter pair included among the replacements.

A fit-again Diarmuid Barron is preferred to Eoghan Clarke on the bench while academy outhalf Tony Butler is named in place of the injured Joey Carbery (thumb) with Munster reverting to a five-three split. Tom Ahern loses out.

READ MORE

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan, Oli Jager, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Mike Haley.