Ireland centre Bundee Aki shortlisted for Six Nations player of the year

Bundee Aki's total of 144 metres in contact was the best in this year's Six Nations.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki is one of four players in the running to be named Six Nations player of the year.

England backrow Ben Earl, Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe and Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello are the other three players named in the shortlist.

The quartet have been shortlisted for the individual award, having been selected by the greatest number of people in the fan vote for the Guinness Team of the Championship.

Aki’s total of 144 metres in contact – the best of any player in the championship – helped Ireland to a second successive Six Nations title.

Number eight Earl made the most carries in the championship, with his total of 73 the third most by an England player in the competition behind Billy Vunipola (93) in 2016 and Ben Cohen (76) in 2002.

Van der Merwe finished the campaign as joint-top try scorer, alongside Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, with five, while Menoncello made the most dominant tackles (eight) in the tournament.

Voting for the winner continues on the Six Nations website until 11pm on Sunday, March 24th.