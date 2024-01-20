Munster v Northampton: Champions Cup updates

Today, Gerry Thornley has an interview with Munster forward Jeremy Loughman. The Nevada-born, Athy-reared prop had a taste of the Irish squad in the World Cup, and is hungry for more. Speaking about his Champions Cup debut in 2017, he said: “It’s a special place to be for a European game. There aren’t many stadiums which has that kind of feel to it. There’s this electric atmosphere, and the noise when something big happens is huge. When Bomber scored that try the place went bonkers. I was thinking: ‘This is class.’”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Munster’s Champions Cup game against Northampton at Thomond Park, kick-off is at 5.30pm. Munster are pretty much guaranteed qualification for the last 16 after their defeat of Toulon, and Northampton are already through. But there are positions up for grabs, for a home tie in that round they need to beat Northampton with a bonus point and then hope that Exeter return with no match points from their final Pool 3 game in Bayonne.

Northampton are playing to top the group and secure home advantage for the quarter-finals. The team selections convey the magnitude of this game for both, with each making just one change from last week’s winning line-ups.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Seán O’Brien.

NORTHAMPTON: George Furbank (capt); Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Rory Hutchinson, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison; Temo Mayanavanua, Alex Coles; Courtney Lawes, Tom Pearson, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Emmanuel Iyogun, Elliot Millar-Mills, Alex Moon, Sam Graham, Tom James, Burger Odendaal, Charlie Savala.

Referee: Tual Trainini (Fra).