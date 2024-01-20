Ulster consigned to Challenge Cup after Harlequins hammering

Andre Esterhuizen scores Harlequins' fifth try during the Investec Champions Cup match against Ulster at Twickenham Stoop in London. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Harlequins 47 Ulster 19

Ulster will play knock-out rugby in the Challenge Cup following their seven-try thumping at Harlequins, with their fate being formally confirmed by Racing 92′s bonus-point victory over Cardiff.

It consigned Ulster to fifth in Pool Two and saw them crash out of the Champions Cup to play in Europe’s undercard competition for the second time.

Two tries by both Louis Lynagh – called into the squad prior to kick off – and Nick David helped sweep Ulster aside with further touchdowns by Danny Care, Andre Esterhuizen, and Will Evans.

Marcus Smith kicked six conversions while Ulster had to be content with scores from David McCann and late efforts by Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale on an afternoon to forget for the visitors who needed to win to guarantee knock-out rugby in the Champions Cup.

READ MORE

The game was just four minutes old when Esterhuizen took a quick lineout and released David, who ran in unopposed from his own half.

Ulster remonstrated with referee Mathieu Raynal, but the score stood, and Smith then added the conversion.

David was then yellow carded three minutes later for a deliberate knock-on in his own 22 from a McCloskey pass to James Hume. But Ulster were unable to immediately capitalise from putting their penalty to the corner, their maul being turned over.

With two minutes still to go on Quins’ yellow card, a pass from Hume put Rob Baloucoune into space and he linked with John Cooney and Michael Lowry before the fullback gave McCann the chance to smash over in the corner. Cooney converted and the sides were level.

They could have taken the lead in the 21st minute only for McCann to be held up over the line by Alex Dombrandt, which was the prelude to replacement Lynagh’s dramatic score coming straight off Smith’s mark and tap.

Ulster's David McCann scores a try despite the attempts of Tyrone Green and Danny Care of Harlequins to stop him. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Lynagh took Smith’s short pass and burst through some slumbering Ulster cover before smashing Billy Burns and then collecting his own kick ahead when the bounce eluded Stockdale. Smith converted and Quins led 14-7.

That became 21-7 just after the half-hour and was another long-range Quins score, an Ulster move breaking down when Esterhuizen hacked through only for Baloucoune to make of mess of going down on the ball near his line. It bounced loose and was snaffled by Lynagh for his second.

Smith again converted and the half ended with Quins 14 points ahead even though they had hardly dominated possession or territory, nor indeed looked at their sharpest.

The first score of the new half went to the hosts seven minutes in when off a lineout drive from Dombrandt, Care stepped inside Steven Kitshoff and romped over for the bonus point. Once more, Smith added the two points.

Ulster then took a quick throw and launched Harry Sheridan from deep and though Kitshoff ultimately scored, but the try was scratched out due to a Sheridan knock on from a second carry in the move.

It was no surprise when try number five arrived, this time an easy enough one for Esterhuizen after a tap penalty from Care. This time Smith was wide for the first time.

Ulster looking totally punctured at this stage and they coughed up another long-range try; this time it gave David his second when Tyrone Green and Smith combined from deep with Smith’s conversion bringing up 40 points on the scoreboard.

McCloskey scored Ulster’s first points since the 14th minute, Neil Doak converting but shortly afterwards it was business as usual when Will Evans intercepted to run in, with Smith converting.

Just to compound Ulster’s misery, Baloucoune had a foot in touch in the 74th minute but the scorefest ended with Stockdale’s try two minutes from time.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 mins: David try, Smith con 7-0; 14: McCann try, Cooney con 7-7; 24: Lynagh try, Smith con 14-7; 32: Lynagh try, Smith con 21-7; (h-t 21-7); 47: Care try, Smith con 28-7; 58: Esterhuizen try, 33-7; 65: David try, Smith con 40-7; 70: McCloskey try, Doak con 40-14; 73: Evans try, Smith con 47-14; 78: Stockdale try 47-19.

HARLEQUINS: T Green; N David, O Beard, A Esterhuizen, W Joseph; M Smith, D Care; J Marler, J Walker, W Collier, I Herbst, G Hammond, C Cunningham-South, W Evans, A Dombrandt (Capt).

Replacements: L Lynagh for Beard (16 mins); F Baxter for Marler (h-t); J Launchbury for Herbst (54); D Lewis for Collier (56); W Porter for Care (59); S Riley for Walker (61); A White for Cunnigham-Smith (71); L Anyanwu for David (79).

Yellow card: David (7 mins).

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; S Kitshoff, T Stewart, T O’Toole; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, D McCann, N Timoney.

Replacements: H Sheridan for Treadwell (35); L Marshall for Hume (h-t); J Andrew for Stewart (50); A Warwick for Kitshoff, M Moore for O’Toole, N Doak for Cooney (all 54); O’Toole for Moore (58-71); Marcus Rea for Matty Rea, W Addison for Lowry (both 71).