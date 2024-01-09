Champions Cup Round 3: TV details, kick-off times, team news for Irish provinces

James Lowe could return for Leinster's Champions Cup game against Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Who is playing, when and where are they on?

All four Irish provinces are in Champions Cup action on Saturday, so you could watch all four games over nine hours in you were so inclined. Connacht are up first playing Lyon at the Matmut Stadium in Lyon at 1pm, Munster take on Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol at 3.15pm, Leinster play Stade Français at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm and Ulster complete the action against Toulouse at the Kingspan Stadium at 8pm.

How do you watch the games?

All the games are on TNT Sports, but Leinster’s game is also on RTÉ2, and there will be a live blog of that match also on The Irish Times website.

What is the current state of play?

In Group 1, there is a sorry look to the table from a Connacht point of view with just one try bonus point from two games and comfortably at the bottom of the placings. They need a win to breathe life in their campaign.

In Group 2, Ulster had a brilliant victory over Racing 92 in the previous round to make up for an earlier loss to Bath. Another big European night at Ravenhill is required to beat Antoine Dupont’s mighty Toulouse.

In Group 3, Munster are in fifth place and need something to happen quickly as their injury-hit side faces bottom of the table Toulon in the south of France.

In Group 4, Leinster are in good shape after two victories and could set themselves up to top the group should they beat Stade Francais with a bonus point.

Team news

The Irish provinces have been hit with some bad injury blows this week – Mack Hansen for Connacht, Jimmy O’Brien for Leinster and Jean Kleyn for Munster have all been hit with injuries that could rule them out for the season. Leinster’s misfortune is offset somewhat by the anticipated return of James Lowe. Jacques Nienaber also said Tadhg Furlong was close to a return.

For Connacht, Hansen is also joined on the sidelines by talented young centre Cathal Forde, who has also suffered a shoulder injury and will be further assessed next week, while there are hopes scrumhalf Caolin Blade, who is undergoing return-to-play protocols, will be available.

On the injury front for Munster, already resigned to being without 11 players, Munster appear reasonably optimistic that of the other seen players on the road to recovery - Joey Carbery, Peter O’Mahony and Niall Scannell should be in the mix. RG Snyman, Jack O’Donoghue and Diarmuid Barron are among those still out with injury.

There is better news for Ulster, who have no new injuries to report.