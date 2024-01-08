Munster confirm Joey Carbery will leave at end of the season

Munster have confirmed Joey Carbery will leave the province for a new playing opportunity outside of Ireland at the end of the current campaign.

It was previously reported in The Irish Times that Bordeaux Bègles have shown concrete interest in signing the former Irish outhalf.

Carbery helped Munster to the URC title last year and ended the campaign as top points scorer with 124 points in 17 appearances after joining from Leinster.

He made 56 Munster appearances and scored 477 points. A 37-cap Ireland international, Carbery earned 25 of those international caps since joining the province.

Munster’s Graham Rowntree said: “Joey has contributed a huge amount to Munster Rugby on and off the pitch since joining six years ago.

“A fantastic professional, he has been a pleasure to coach and is a hugely popular member of the squad.

“We will wish him and his family all the best when the time comes but there is still plenty of rugby to be played this season.”

Joey Carbery said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Munster Rugby and the Munster fans for the last six seasons.

“I’ve loved every minute, through the good and bad days. Thomond Park and Musgrave Park will always be special places for me.

“I’m excited for a fresh start next season but motivated to give my best and end this season on a high.”

Elsewhere, with his eye issue slow to recover and set to keep him out of action for the coming months, Jean Kleyn has undergone surgery on an ongoing knee issue and will not return to play this season.

The South African Rugby World Cup-winning lock and former Irish international signed a two-year extension last year. The 30-year-old was a deserved recipient of Munster’s Player of the Year title last season and is a big blow to the province as they struggled with injuries.